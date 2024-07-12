Rahul Dravid to join Kolkata Knight Riders as head coach? Shah Rukh Khan likely to offer salary more than Gautam Gambhir

  • Shah Rukh Khan and KKR management are reportedly considering Rahul Dravid as Head Coach for KKR following Gautam Gambhir's appointment as Team India's Head Coach.

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar
Updated12 Jul 2024, 08:49 AM IST
Outgoing India head coach Rahul Dravid celebrates after guiding India to T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.(PTI)

Shah Rukh Khan and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) management are reportedly eyeing to appoint Rahul Dravid as Head Coach for the Kolkata Knight Riders. After Gautam Gambhir was apointed as Head Coach for Team India, the franchise is now looking for his replacement. Media reports also suggested that the franchise is also looking to offer Dravid more than Gautam Gambhir. Additionally, reports also suggested that the franchise is likely to offer him more than what he earned as head coach of Team India.

First Published:12 Jul 2024, 08:49 AM IST
