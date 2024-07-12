Rahul Dravid to join Kolkata Knight Riders as head coach? Shah Rukh Khan likely to offer salary more than Gautam Gambhir

Shah Rukh Khan and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) management are reportedly eyeing to appoint Rahul Dravid as Head Coach for the Kolkata Knight Riders. After Gautam Gambhir was apointed as Head Coach for Team India, the franchise is now looking for his replacement. Media reports also suggested that the franchise is also looking to offer Dravid more than Gautam Gambhir. Additionally, reports also suggested that the franchise is likely to offer him more than what he earned as head coach of Team India.