Rahul Dravid to leave Rajasthan Royals amid rumours of Sanju Samson parting ways with RR; fans react to ‘double blow’

Rajasthan Royals confirmed on August 30 that head coach Rahul Dravid would step down before IPL 2026. Dravid earlier declined a “broader position” within the team, the franchise reported. Dravid joined as head coach only in IPL 2025.

Advertisement

The announcement coincides with rumours that Sanju Samson also wants to leave the franchise. This may put the Royals in a tough spot just months before the mini auction.

Also Read | Rahul Dravid breaks silence on Bengaluru stampede during RCB victory celebration

"Rahul has been central to the Royals' journey for many years. His leadership has influenced a generation of players, instilled strong values within the squad, and left an indelible mark on the culture of the franchise," the Royals posted on Twitter (now X).

"As part of the franchise structural review, Rahul had been offered a broader position at the franchise but has chosen not to take this. The Rajasthan Royals, its players, millions of fans worldwide extend heartfelt thanks to Rahul for his remarkable service to the franchise," it said.

Advertisement

KKR connection Rahul Dravid quit his role as Team India's head coach to spend more time with his family. He was part of India's T20 World Cup-winning team and later joined RR.

However, before RR became official, there were speculations that Rahul Dravid might join the Kolkata Knight Riders. Gautam Gambhir had to leave his mentorship role for KKR as he was chosen to succeed Dravid in Team India.

Advertisement

KKR hired DJ Bravo as its mentor while Dravid joined the Royals. Kolkata had a forgettable tournament in IPL 2025 under Bravo's leadership. It will be interesting to see the Dravid-KKR connection gets reignited after this.

Social media reactions Social media users reacted strongly as Rahul Dravid is considered one of the legends of the game.

“If he’s stepping down, it points to either poor management decisions or a lack of trust in his process. Royals have a history of sudden changes, but chopping and changing with someone of Dravid’s stature shows short-term thinking,” posted one social media user.

“It's so wrong,” commented another.

One fan wrote, “Dravid leaving shows how chaotic IPL franchises can get behind the scenes.”

Advertisement

“With Captain and coach deciding part ways with Royal . I am super disappointed for this double blow which comes in for RR ahead of 2026. Hope nothing cooking in RR,” came from another fan.

Is Sanju Samson leaving Rajasthan Royals? As per multiple media reports, Sanju Samson’s 11-year journey with the Rajasthan Royals may be nearing an end. Reports claim that the skipper is planning to part ways even though no official word has come from Samson or the franchise.