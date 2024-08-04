Rahul Dravid to take over as new England coach? Eoin Morgan says ‘make the role attractive…’

Former India head coach Rahul Dravid's coaching fortunes have soared since the Men in Blue won the 2024 T20 World Cup under his tutelage. With Dravid's tenure coming to an end after the World Cup, the BCCI replaced the legend with one of his former teammates, Gautam Gambhir.

With Dravid now free to take on any responsibility, former England captain Eoin Morgan has named the 51-year-old as one of the key names to replace Matthew Mott as England's next white-ball coach. Morgan named a short list of people who could take on the role of England head coach, including Stephen Fleming, Ricky Ponting and Brendon McCullum.

In an interaction with Sky Sports, Morgan said, “You got to remember, it's the England cricket team, it's one of the most resourced cricket teams in the world, so it is up to Rob [Key] to make that role as attractive as possible. So you then go to the best coaches or highly regarded coaches in the world and say 'Well, this is a job that you want to do as opposed to having to second guess it,'”

"In my eyes, at the moment, you would go to Rahul Dravid, Ricky Ponting, Stephen Fleming, and Brendon McCullum. I say McCullum because I believe he is one of the best coaches in the world," the former English captain added.

Rahul Dravid's tenure as India head coach: Apart from the famous T20 World Cup triumph, team India also performed admirably well during Dravid's term as head coach. The Men in Blue reached the semi-final of 2022 T20 World Cup, won the 2023 Asisa Cup, and entered the finals of 2023 World Test Championship and ODI World Cup under Dravid's aegis.