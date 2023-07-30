Rahul Dravid took lessons from the 2007 WC fiasco, netizens say as India lose by six wickets to West Indies2 min read 30 Jul 2023, 10:16 AM IST
Indian team suffers humiliating loss against West Indies, fans question team's preparation for World Cup 2023. #SackDravid trend on social media.
In the absence of stalwarts like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, the Indian team led by skipper Hardik Pandya suffered a humiliating six-wicket loss against the West Indies on Saturday. Until this match, India had not lost a single ODI game against the West Indies in over 4 years.
Yet other users questioned if Dravid was making the same mistakes he made when was the Indian captain.
Some users were angry at the Indian coach for including Shubman Gill in the Indian side in favour of Ruturaj Gaikwad while comparing the stats of the two batters.
Some users noted that the Indian team is dependent on senior players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma so much so that their non-inclusion in the side leads to a batting collapse.
Rahul Dravid responds to criticism says ‘looking at the bigger picture’:
Rahul Dravid has responded to all the criticism surrounding Indian team's shocking loss against the West Indies in the second ODI. Dravid was quoted as saying by news agency ANI, "We will always look into the bigger picture and we cannot think about every single game and series."
“In a series like this, with only two-three matches to go before the world cup and Asia cup, playing Virat and Rohit would not have given us answers," Team India head coach added.