In the absence of stalwarts like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, the Indian team led by skipper Hardik Pandya suffered a humiliating six-wicket loss against the West Indies on Saturday. Until this match, India had not lost a single ODI game against the West Indies in over 4 years.

The loss against the West Indies coming when ODI World Cup 2023 is just months away led the fans to question the Indian team's preparation ahead of the mega event. Fans were also amazed at some of the decisions made by Dravid and Co. such as not playing veterans like Rohit and Virat and making players like Surya Kumar Yadav, Sanju Samson and Axar Patel bat in positions where they haven't before.

Angry fans took to social media platform X (previously called Twitter) to vent out their frustration and question Indian team management with #SackDravid.

One user on Twitter questioned if Dravid was repeating the lessons he learned from the 2007 World Cup fiasco and applying them as a coach.