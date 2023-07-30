In the absence of stalwarts like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, the Indian team led by skipper Hardik Pandya suffered a humiliating six-wicket loss against the West Indies on Saturday. Until this match, India had not lost a single ODI game against the West Indies in over 4 years.
In the absence of stalwarts like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, the Indian team led by skipper Hardik Pandya suffered a humiliating six-wicket loss against the West Indies on Saturday. Until this match, India had not lost a single ODI game against the West Indies in over 4 years.
The loss against the West Indies coming when ODI World Cup 2023 is just months away led the fans to question the Indian team's preparation ahead of the mega event. Fans were also amazed at some of the decisions made by Dravid and Co. such as not playing veterans like Rohit and Virat and making players like Surya Kumar Yadav, Sanju Samson and Axar Patel bat in positions where they haven't before.
The loss against the West Indies coming when ODI World Cup 2023 is just months away led the fans to question the Indian team's preparation ahead of the mega event. Fans were also amazed at some of the decisions made by Dravid and Co. such as not playing veterans like Rohit and Virat and making players like Surya Kumar Yadav, Sanju Samson and Axar Patel bat in positions where they haven't before.
Angry fans took to social media platform X (previously called Twitter) to vent out their frustration and question Indian team management with #SackDravid.
Angry fans took to social media platform X (previously called Twitter) to vent out their frustration and question Indian team management with #SackDravid.
One user on Twitter questioned if Dravid was repeating the lessons he learned from the 2007 World Cup fiasco and applying them as a coach.
One user on Twitter questioned if Dravid was repeating the lessons he learned from the 2007 World Cup fiasco and applying them as a coach.
Yet other users questioned if Dravid was making the same mistakes he made when was the Indian captain.
Yet other users questioned if Dravid was making the same mistakes he made when was the Indian captain.
Some users were angry at the Indian coach for including Shubman Gill in the Indian side in favour of Ruturaj Gaikwad while comparing the stats of the two batters.
Some users were angry at the Indian coach for including Shubman Gill in the Indian side in favour of Ruturaj Gaikwad while comparing the stats of the two batters.
Some users noted that the Indian team is dependent on senior players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma so much so that their non-inclusion in the side leads to a batting collapse.
Some users noted that the Indian team is dependent on senior players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma so much so that their non-inclusion in the side leads to a batting collapse.
Rahul Dravid responds to criticism says ‘looking at the bigger picture’:
Rahul Dravid has responded to all the criticism surrounding Indian team's shocking loss against the West Indies in the second ODI. Dravid was quoted as saying by news agency ANI, "We will always look into the bigger picture and we cannot think about every single game and series."
Rahul Dravid responds to criticism says ‘looking at the bigger picture’:
Rahul Dravid has responded to all the criticism surrounding Indian team's shocking loss against the West Indies in the second ODI. Dravid was quoted as saying by news agency ANI, "We will always look into the bigger picture and we cannot think about every single game and series."
“In a series like this, with only two-three matches to go before the world cup and Asia cup, playing Virat and Rohit would not have given us answers," Team India head coach added.
“In a series like this, with only two-three matches to go before the world cup and Asia cup, playing Virat and Rohit would not have given us answers," Team India head coach added.
Catch all the Sports News
and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates
& Live Business News
.