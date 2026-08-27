Rahul Dravid, Virender Sehwag's sons Anvay & Aaryavir named in India U19 side for Australia series; All you need to know

Anvay Dravid and Aaryavir Sehwag, the sons of former India cricketers Rahul Dravid and Virender Sehwag, on Thursday received call-ups to the India U-19 side for a three-match one-day series against Australia U-19 at home.
While Aaryavir hasn't played for the India U-19 side before, Anvay featured for the side in a three-match one-day series against Sri Lanka U-19 in Sri Lanka in July. He played two matches and scored 101 runs, scoring a half-century in one of the matches.
The Australia U-19 tour of India will feature three one-day matches as well as two multi-day matches.
In the one-day series, Lakshya Raichandani will lead the India U-19 side, whereas Yashbardhan Chauhan will be the vice-captain. In the multi-day matches, Chauhan has been named the skipper with Raichanddani as the vice-captain.
Anvay has been included as one of two wicketkeeper-batters in the one-day squad, alongside Rajat Baghel. The squad also features VK Vineet, Kushagra Ojha, Arjun Rajput, Manal Chauhan, V Yashveer, Rohit Yadav, Shavin Vinodh, Mohit Ulva, Chigurupati Venkata and Kavya Patel.
For the multi-day matches, India have named a 15-member squad led by Chauhan. Raichandani will be the vice-captain, while Sagar Virk, Kushagra Ojha, Manal Chauhan, Kush Patel, Rohit Yadav, Ishan Om, Ayaan Akram, Pranav Ragavendra, Priyanshu Singh, Mohit Ulva and Aryan Yadav are also part of the group. Manav Krishna and Abhipray Biswas have been selected as the wicketkeeper options.
For Aaryavir, the series represents his first opportunity to play for India at the U-19 level. The youngster will now be part of an India setup that includes Anvay, continuing the presence of the next generation of two prominent Indian cricketing families in the junior national side.
The Australia series will also be an important assignment for India’s U-19 players as they take on another major cricketing nation in a five-match home series.
The combination of one-day and multi-day fixtures will give the players exposure to different match conditions and formats while allowing the selectors to assess the group across both white-ball and longer-format cricket.
India U-19 one-day squad for Australia series: Lakshya Raichandani (C), Yashbardhan Chauhan (VC), Rajat Baghel (WK), Aaryavir Sehwag, V.K. Vineet, Kushagra Ojha, Arjun Rajput, Manal Chauhan, Anvay Dravid (WK), V. Yashveer, Rohit Yadav, Shavin Vinodh, Mohit Ulva, Chigurupati Venkata, Kavya Patel.
India U19 squad mult-day squad for the Australia series: Yashbardhan Chauhan (C), Lakshya Raichandani (VC), Sagar Virk, Kushagra Ojha, Manal Chauhan, Kush Patel, Manav Krishna (WK), Abhipray Biswas (WK), Rohit Yadav, Ishan Om, Ayaan Akram, Pranav Ragavendra, Priyanshu Singh, Mohit Ulva, Aryan Yadav.