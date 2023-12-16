With the three-match ODI series to begin between India and South Africa from 17 December at Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, the Indian squad won't have Rahul Dravid or VVS Laxman as coach, said the Board of Control for Cricket in India on 16 December in a release. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dravid will instead, oversee the preparations for the two-match Test series by joining the red-ball squad, and keep an eye on the proceedings of a three-day match inter-squad match starting 20 December in Pretoria.

For this Test match, captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, and Ravichandran Ashwin are likely to return for the first time since the World Cup 2023 final. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apart from Dravid, his entire support staff comprising batting coach Vikram Rathour, bowling coach Paras Mhambrey, and fielding coach T Dilip won't take any part in the three-match ODI series.

BCCI said that the decision has been made keeping an eye on India's long wait for a maiden Test series win in South Africa. India lost 1-2 in 2021-22 in South Africa despite winning the first Test. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Team India (Senior Men) head coach Rahul Dravid, batting coach Vikram Rathour, bowling coach Paras Mhambrey, and fielding coach T. Dilip will link up with the Test squad and oversee their preparations for the inter-squad game and the Test series," BCCI said in a release on Saturday.

India's head coach in place of Dravid: As per details, whenever VVS VVS Laxman took a break from national duties, he filled in for his former teammate, but this time, it will be former batter Sitanshu Kotak.

Kotak is a member of the NCA support staff and recently worked as the batting coach of the senior Indian side in the five-match T20I series against Australia. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The ODI team will be assisted by India A’s coaching staff comprising batting coach Sitanshu Kotak, bowling coach Rajib Datta, and fielding coach Ajay Ratra," BCCI said.

Kotak is already in South Africa as the coach of the India A side. He will be accompanied by other India A coaches Ajay Ratra (fielding) and Rajib Dutta (bowling).

India's next two Tests against South Africa will be played in Centurion and Cape Town. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.