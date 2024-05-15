BCCI seeks a new Head Coach for Team India Men. Despite players' support, Rahul Dravid may not reapply for the post due to personal reasons. VVS Laxman is unlikely to apply as well.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) seeks a new Head Coach for Team India (Men). Many Indian cricket fans assumed Rahul Dravid, who currently heads Rohit Sharma’s boys, would remain at the top post. Their assumption was further confirmed when BCCI Secretary Jay Shah clarified that Dravid had the option to reapply for the post. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: New Team India Head Coach: BCCI close to finalising THIS legend as Rahul Dravid's replacement However, the latest developments indicate that it is unlikely to happen. The incumbent Head Coach, who’ll also be in charge of India’s T20 World Cup 2024 campaign, is “understood to have informed" the board that he would not reapply for the job as he would like to spend time with his family, according to Sportstar. The publication added that Dravid had informed the BCCI about his decision even before IPL 2024 had started.

Rahul Dravid was in charge of India’s ODI World Cup 2023 campaign, during which the Men in Blue won 10 consecutive games to reach the final. However, India failed to seal the final match and missed lifting the trophy after losing to Pat Cummins’ Australia. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: New Team India Head Coach: These former Indian players qualify Several senior players on the team requested that “Jammy" remain the Head Coach for India, as per the publication. However, Dravid is reportedly sure about leaving the throne behind. Per BCCI policies, India will not have different coaches for different game formats and instead appoint one person for the job. The next coach's tenure will continue until the end of 2027.

Will BCCI choose VVX Laxman? Social media was earlier abuzz that there was no point in the BCCI releasing an ad for seeking applications for the next Head Coach. Many users assumed that VVX Laxman, who had earlier stepped in for Dravid to coach the Indian team that won gold at the Hangzhou Asian Games 2023, would be a natural choice.

Also Read: Salary for new Team India Head Coach: How much is the remuneration? BCCI says this However, the publication says that Laxman will unlikely apply for the post. After consulting senior players on the possibility of the BCCI looking for an overseas coach, Justin Langer is believed to be in the fray to succeed Dravid. However, everything seems far-fetched at the moment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

