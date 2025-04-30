Rahul Dravid warns Vaibhav Suryavanshi after early IPL success: ‘He’ll face ups and downs, need to keep working hard’

Rajasthan Royals head coach Rahul Dravid spoke highly about Vaibhav Suryavanshi's 'fearlessness' but also sent a warning to the 14-year-old about the 'ups and downs' he will face in his career. Suryavanshi went into record books against Gujarat Titans as the youngest centurion in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL) at 14 years and 32 days.

That's not all. The teenager from Samastipur in Bihar, also became the youngest ever to score a T20 hundred in the world and the fastest (35) Indian to an IPL hundred, surpassing Yusuf Pathan's 37-ball ton in 2008.