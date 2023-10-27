comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Oct 27 2023 15:59:35
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 119.9 0%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 201 1.03%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,469.55 0.41%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 912.6 0.38%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 640.7 2.27%
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  Rahul Dravid won’t be India's coach after ICC World Cup 2023; THIS former Indian cricketer is likely to replace him
Back Back

Rahul Dravid won’t be India's coach after ICC World Cup 2023; THIS former Indian cricketer is likely to replace him

 Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Rahul Dravid's contract as head coach of the Indian Men's cricket team is expiring after the ICC World Cup 2023.

Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - India Practice - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India - October 13, 2023 India head coach Rahul Dravid during practice REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas (REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas)Premium
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - India Practice - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India - October 13, 2023 India head coach Rahul Dravid during practice REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas (REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas)

There could be a major leadership change within the coaching staff in the Indian men’s cricket team. Rahul Dravid’s contract is expiring after the ICC World Cup 2023. So, one question remains. Who will steer the ship for the squad in the T20 International series against Australia? The series will start on November 23 in Visakhapatnam.

Rahul Dravid, the present head coach, has the option to reapply. However, he may prefer a return to his Indian Premier League (IPL) commitments.

A change in leadership could offer players a fresh perspective, particularly after the physical and mental toll of a demanding ODI World Cup schedule, involving extensive travel across the nation, clocking over 10,000 kilometres.

Also Read: World Cup 2023 points table: India, South Africa near qualification, Pakistan almost out of race

Most members of the team are expected to enjoy a short break after the ICC World Cup 2023. The only exception will be Suryakumar Yadav, as per PTI’s insider sources of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). PTI has also cited insiders who hint that VVS Laxman could lead the squad in the series.

"VVS Laxman has always been in charge when Rahul has taken a break and the same thing is likely to continue for the series just after the World Cup," a BCCI source told PTI on condition of anonymity.

Change in leadership

Adding further intrigue is the likely inclusion of Sitansu Kotak as the team’s batting coach, should Laxman accept the role. Kotak is also predicted to coach India’s 'A' team on their shadow tour of South Africa.

Also Read: ‘India looking good without Hardik Pandya’: Wasim Akram suggests against dropping Mohammed Shami

BCCI has structured its coaching selections to favour candidates already well-acquainted with the domestic systems and pathways, making Laxman a strong contender. Most players for the Australia series are likely to be chosen from squads that participated in the T20 series against Ireland, the West Indies and the Asian Games.

(With PTI inputs)

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 27 Oct 2023, 11:31 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App