Rahul Dravid's contract as head coach of the Indian Men's cricket team is expiring after the ICC World Cup 2023.

There could be a major leadership change within the coaching staff in the Indian men’s cricket team. Rahul Dravid’s contract is expiring after the ICC World Cup 2023. So, one question remains. Who will steer the ship for the squad in the T20 International series against Australia? The series will start on November 23 in Visakhapatnam. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rahul Dravid, the present head coach, has the option to reapply. However, he may prefer a return to his Indian Premier League (IPL) commitments.

A change in leadership could offer players a fresh perspective, particularly after the physical and mental toll of a demanding ODI World Cup schedule, involving extensive travel across the nation, clocking over 10,000 kilometres. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: World Cup 2023 points table: India, South Africa near qualification, Pakistan almost out of race Most members of the team are expected to enjoy a short break after the ICC World Cup 2023. The only exception will be Suryakumar Yadav, as per PTI’s insider sources of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). PTI has also cited insiders who hint that VVS Laxman could lead the squad in the series.

"VVS Laxman has always been in charge when Rahul has taken a break and the same thing is likely to continue for the series just after the World Cup," a BCCI source told PTI on condition of anonymity.

Change in leadership Adding further intrigue is the likely inclusion of Sitansu Kotak as the team’s batting coach, should Laxman accept the role. Kotak is also predicted to coach India’s 'A' team on their shadow tour of South Africa. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: ‘India looking good without Hardik Pandya’: Wasim Akram suggests against dropping Mohammed Shami BCCI has structured its coaching selections to favour candidates already well-acquainted with the domestic systems and pathways, making Laxman a strong contender. Most players for the Australia series are likely to be chosen from squads that participated in the T20 series against Ireland, the West Indies and the Asian Games.

(With PTI inputs)

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!