Rahul Dravid's first reaction to Rohit Sharma's retirement: ‘I hope we’ll still be friends’
India captain Rohit Sharma retires from T20 international cricket after winning T20 World Cup. Coach Rahul Dravid praises Rohit for his commitment, respect, and energy for the team.
India captain Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from T20 international cricket on Saturday after leading his team to the first T20 World Cup trophy since 2007. Outgoing India coach Rahul Dravid heaped praises on the veteran batter, stating that not just his cricket, Rohit will be missed for the kind of person he is and the kind of care of commitment he had for the team.