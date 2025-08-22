Rahul Dravid's friendship with Rohit Sharma, ex-India coach reveals success mantra as a pair, says ‘I wasn't forced…’

The pair of Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma worked wonders for Indian cricket. Ever since the duo held hands in 2021, the Indian team reached the T20 World Cup in 2022 before reaching the ODI World Cup final at home a year later, losing to Australia at the Wankhede Stadium. From the heartbreak at home, the captain-coach duo revived the Indian team's fortunes with two back-to-back ICC trophies within a gap of few months.

India regained their lost glory at the T20 World Cup in 2024 in Barbados before clinching the ICC Champions Trophy in March 2025. Earlier, the combination of MS Dhoni and Gary Kirsten has been successful, but not as much as how things panned out during Dravid and Rohit's tenure together. The duo also won 2023 Asia Cup together.

According to Dravid, his time with Rohit on non-cricketing matters also helped them in succeeding at the top level on a consistent basis. “I just enjoyed sort of getting to know him as a person and chatting with him,” Dravid told Ravichandran Ashwin on his YouTube channel.

"There were a lot of times (during) our conversations, we were comfortable enough to be able to sit and have conversations with each other without having to talk only cricket," he said. “It felt easy spending time in the evening with him to have a meal, you know, I wasn't forced or it wasn't like, 'oh, we have to convince it and have a meeting',” added Dravid.

Also Read | Root goes beyond Ponting Dravid, Kallis in Manchester for most runs in Tests

What's next for Rohit Sharma in Indian cricket? Although Dravid quit from his position as India head coach after the 2024 T20 World Cup triumph, Rohit is still playing for the Indian team but in the ODI format. After India's T20 World Cup win over South Africa, Rohit quit the shortest format of the game immediately, before taking a similar step in Tests too earlier this year in June.