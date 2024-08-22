Rahul Dravid’s funny take on his own biopic, says ’If the money is good enough..’

In 2016, a biopic on former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni was was released on the silver screen, and it was the most successful biopic on Indian cricketers or sportsperson till now.

Following this, several biopic were made and released, however, they couldn't earn the attention from fans and failed to earn some good numbers at the box office too.

Recently, a biopic on legendary India cricketer Yuvraj Singh was announced, and with this, speculations are ripe which actor would play his character. In his long illustrious career, India's finest all-rounder played active part in lifting two world cup titles – 2007 World T20 and 2011 ODI World Cup.

If this is shocking to fans, then there is another piece of biopic coming up soon on India's greatest batters to have played the game and the great coach helping the Indian cricket team lift 2024 T20 World Cup – none other than Rahul Dravid.

Often considered as one the most calm, patient and reliable cricketer, Dravid was overjoyed on 29 June when India lifted the 2024 T20 World Cup.

In a recent event, Dravid was conferred with CEAT Lifetime Achievement Award. Now he is one break after his tenure as head coach for India men's team ended post T20 World Cup.

On biopic: When asked his views who he would he like to play the lead role for his biopic, Dravid said, as quoted by News18, "If the money is good enough, I’ll play it myself."

Referred to as 'The Wall', Dravid was included as plyer when the previous World Cup was played in India, but had a beautiful journey in 2023 as India's head coach where the Indian team reached the final with 9 wins in a row, before losing to Australia the title.

“To travel all over this country and to be able to experience that joy and passion of the fans. I’ve never been a part of a World Cup as a player in India, but just the experience as a coach to go from city to city and just walk and see what this game meant to the people of this country was phenomenal. It was incredible,” Dravid said.