Rahul Dravid’s honest assessment on IPL’s Impact Player rule, Rajasthan Royals coach opines ’It adds complexity and…’

The Impact Player rule in the Indian Premier League (IPL) has garnered divided opinions from quarters of the cricketing fraternity. A nightmare for the bowlers, the impact player rule has been a part of the IPL for the past three years and will continue to do so at least till 2027, despite negative feedbacks from some of the big names in the sport.

Advertisement

Former India captain and coach Rahul Dravid agreed the Impact player rule has made the game competitive but has also brought problems along with it. While it has given the battthe

“It has certainly added a different dynamic,” Dravid told Sportstar.

“I'll be honest: when I was India's coach, I wasn't particularly fond of the Impact Player rule. Not because it doesn't make the game more competitive – it certainly does. It adds complexity and keeps matches alive till the very end. But from a national team perspective, it posed some challenges.”

“Statistically, scoring rates have increased due to teams having an extra specialist batter,” Dravid said.

“This means no team is ever truly out of a game. You can have a batter at No.8 or even No.9, which allows for aggressive hitting even after losing six or seven wickets.”

Advertisement

Dravid stressed on the negative impact that the rule can have specifically on all-rounders.