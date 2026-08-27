Rahul Dravid's innings as franchise owner starts with defeat after R Ashwin-led Dublin Guardians stumble on ETPL debut

Former India captain and coach Rahul Dravid's innings as franchise owner started with a defeat as Dublin Guardians suffered a 52-run defeat against Belfast Wolves on Thursday in their European T20 Premier League (ETPL) 2026 opener. After a delayed start due to rain at the Sportpark Duivesteijn in Voorburg, Dublin Guardians captain Ravichandran Ashwin won the toss and opted to bowl under overcast conditions.

The Irish opening duo of Paul Stirling and Tim Tector gave Belfast Wolves a rocking start, as they raced to 40 runs in the first four overs. England's Chris Wood put the brakes on with the first breakthrough as Tector was clean bowled in the fifth over. Another Irishman Joshua Little added more misery with two wickets in back-to-back deliveries in the sixth over.

First he had Paul Stirling, thanks to a brilliant outfield catch by former Indian all-rounder Vijay Shankar, before Little got better of Lorcan Tucker. Ashwin, who was playing in his first overseas franchise league, trapped Devon Conway in front, leaving Belfast Wolves reeling at 68/4.

Glenn Maxwell makes instant impact However, it the fifth-wicket stand between Mark Chapman and Glenn Maxwell, who forged 84 runs in 49 deliveries to revive the Belfast Wolves innings. While the Hong Kong-born New Zealand cricketer smashed 54 off just 33 balls with six fours and two sixes, Maxwell made an instant impact on his ETPL debut, as the Australian all-rounder smashed a quick 60 off 38 balls.

Maxwell was more brutal against Wood, smashing the pacer for 4, 6, 4 in consecutive balls to take 20 runs in the 16th over. Belfast Wolves ended their innings at 184/7 in 20 overs. For Dublin Guardians, Wood and Little picked up three and two wickets respectively.

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Dublin Guardians fall on face In response, Fred Klaassen and Mark Adair rocked Dublin Guardians with two wickets each inside the first eight overs as they were six wickets down with just 36 runs on board. Harry Tector was the first one to go on the second ball of the innings, cleaned up by Adair for nought.

Muhammad Waseem was unfortunately run out in the second over, before Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Daryl Mitchell and Vijay Shankar followed suit in fourth, fifth and seventh overs. Ashwin, who was playing competitive cricket after a more than two months tried his best but couldn't convert the start.