Rahul Dravid's innings as franchise owner starts with defeat after R Ashwin-led Dublin Guardians stumble on ETPL debut

Former India captain and coach Rahul Dravid's innings as franchise owner started with a defeat as Dublin Guardians suffered a 52-run defeat against Belfast Wolves on Thursday in their European T20 Premier League (ETPL) 2026 opener. After a delayed start due to rain at the Sportpark Duivesteijn in Voorburg, Dublin Guardians captain Ravichandran Ashwin won the toss and opted to bowl under overcast conditions.

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The Irish opening duo of Paul Stirling and Tim Tector gave Belfast Wolves a rocking start, as they raced to 40 runs in the first four overs. England's Chris Wood put the brakes on with the first breakthrough as Tector was clean bowled in the fifth over. Another Irishman Joshua Little added more misery with two wickets in back-to-back deliveries in the sixth over.

First he had Paul Stirling, thanks to a brilliant outfield catch by former Indian all-rounder Vijay Shankar, before Little got better of Lorcan Tucker. Ashwin, who was playing in his first overseas franchise league, trapped Devon Conway in front, leaving Belfast Wolves reeling at 68/4.

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Glenn Maxwell makes instant impact However, it the fifth-wicket stand between Mark Chapman and Glenn Maxwell, who forged 84 runs in 49 deliveries to revive the Belfast Wolves innings. While the Hong Kong-born New Zealand cricketer smashed 54 off just 33 balls with six fours and two sixes, Maxwell made an instant impact on his ETPL debut, as the Australian all-rounder smashed a quick 60 off 38 balls.

Maxwell was more brutal against Wood, smashing the pacer for 4, 6, 4 in consecutive balls to take 20 runs in the 16th over. Belfast Wolves ended their innings at 184/7 in 20 overs. For Dublin Guardians, Wood and Little picked up three and two wickets respectively.

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Dublin Guardians fall on face In response, Fred Klaassen and Mark Adair rocked Dublin Guardians with two wickets each inside the first eight overs as they were six wickets down with just 36 runs on board. Harry Tector was the first one to go on the second ball of the innings, cleaned up by Adair for nought.

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Muhammad Waseem was unfortunately run out in the second over, before Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Daryl Mitchell and Vijay Shankar followed suit in fourth, fifth and seventh overs. Ashwin, who was playing competitive cricket after a more than two months tried his best but couldn't convert the start.

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Wood and George Dockrell scored 25 not out and 35 respectively, but it was too late as Dublin Guardians managed 132/9 in 20 overs. For belfast Wolves, Adair, Klaassen and Matthew Humphreys took two wickets each.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in