Rahul, Mayank lead SRH to open successful account in TATA IPL 2023

Rahul, Mayank lead SRH to open successful account in TATA IPL 20231 min read . 11:06 PM IST
- Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated the PBKS by 8 wickets with 17 balls remaining.
Despite a rough start in the Tata IPL 2023 season, Sunrisers Hyderabad on 9 April registered their first victory against Punjab Kings, while playing at Hyderabad.
For SRH, Rahul Tripathi played and impressive innings of 74 runs in 48 balls, while Mayank Agarwal scored 21 runs. Apart from this, Aiden Markram scored an important 37 runs in just 21 balls.
While for PBKS, apart from Arshdeep Singh and Rahul Chahar, no other bowlers could take any wicket.
Earlier, after winning the toss, SRH decided to bowl first. PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan's unbeaten 99 runs in 66 balls was the highest, Sam Curran scored 22 runs. Apart from this, no other batter crossed even 5 runs. By the end of 20 overs, PBKS managed to put 143 runs on scoreboard by losing 9 wickets.
SRH's Mayank Markande was the star player of the day, taking 4 wickets, while Marco Jansen and Umran Malik took 2 wickets each and Bhuvneshwar Kumar clinched one wicket.