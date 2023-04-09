Rahul, Mayank lead SRH to open successful account in TATA IPL 2023

Earlier, after winning the toss, SRH decided to bowl first. PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan's unbeaten 99 runs in 66 balls was the highest, Sam Curran scored 22 runs. Apart from this, no other batter crossed even 5 runs. By the end of 20 overs, PBKS managed to put 143 runs on scoreboard by losing 9 wickets.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}