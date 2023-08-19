‘Rahul, Rohit have plenty of choices…’: Sourav Ganguly makes surprising no. 4 picks for India's World Cup squad1 min read 19 Aug 2023, 12:43 PM IST
Indian team is a fantastic side, says Sourav Ganguly; suggests giving opportunities to young players to solve middle order woes.
Ahead of the Asia Cup 2023 and ODI World Cup 2023, former India captain Sourav Ganguly has said that the current Indian team is a "fantastic side" and urged captain Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid to give young players opportunities to solve India's middle-order problems.