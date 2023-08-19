Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  ‘Rahul, Rohit have plenty of choices…’: Sourav Ganguly makes surprising no. 4 picks for India's World Cup squad

‘Rahul, Rohit have plenty of choices…’: Sourav Ganguly makes surprising no. 4 picks for India's World Cup squad

1 min read 19 Aug 2023, 12:43 PM IST Aman Gupta

Indian team is a fantastic side, says Sourav Ganguly; suggests giving opportunities to young players to solve middle order woes.

Rohit Sharma (L) and Rahul Dravid (R), of India, take part in a training session one day before the first One Day International (ODI) cricket match between West Indies and India, at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, on July 26, 2023. (Photo by Randy Brooks / AFP)

Ahead of the Asia Cup 2023 and ODI World Cup 2023, former India captain Sourav Ganguly has said that the current Indian team is a "fantastic side" and urged captain Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid to give young players opportunities to solve India's middle-order problems.

Notably, Shreyas Iyer has been India's designated number 4 batter but the young Indian batter has been out of action for a while since suffering a back injury in March this year. Another contender for the number 4 spot, Rishabh Pant, has also been missing from action after suffering a car accident last year.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma also recently spoke about the issues for the Men in Blue ahead of the all-important ODI World Cup starting in October. Sharma said, “Unfortunately, injuries have given him a bit of trouble; he (Shreyas Iyer) has been out for a while and that is honestly what has happened in the last 4-5 years. A lot of these guys have got injured and you will always see a new guy coming and playing there."

Sourav Ganguly's solution to India's middle-order woes:

Speaking on the sidelines of a Denver event, Ganguly said that there are a lot of Indian players who can take up the number 4 spot. He was quoted ANI as saying, "Who said we don't have a No. 4? We have so many (batsmen) who can bat at that spot. I think differently; my mindset is different. This is a fantastic side,"

In particular, Ganguly was bullish about young left-handed batters like Tilak Varma, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ishan Kishan. He said,"It has to be a team of experience and people who don't have any scars -- like (Yashasvi) Jaiswal, (Tilak) Varma, Ishan Kishan. They can go and play fearless cricket. Rahul (Dravid), Rohit and the selectors have plenty of choices; they just have to identify and pick the best XI,"

Ganguly also suggested that the Indian team should select a combination of young and experienced cricketers who don't have any scars like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma who can go and play fearless cricket.

"Rahul (Dravid), Rohit and the selectors have plenty of choices; they just have to identify and pick the best XI," Ganguly added.

Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 19 Aug 2023, 12:45 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.