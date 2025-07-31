Rain dampens spirits on Day 1 of Oval Test; How does London weather look like in remaining four days? Check Details

The opening day of the fifth and final Test between India and England at The Oval in London have been dampened by the frustrating rains on Thursday. After the toss was briefly delayed due to rain, the skies opened up just towards the end of the first session, thus forcing an early lunch. The start of play in the second session also saw a delay as more than two hours were wasted because of the rain gods.

As many as only six overs could be bowled after lunch before the players had to rush back to the pavilion, forcing an early Tea. The stoppages hurt the batting side especially, impacting the momentum. London had already received an yellow warning for July 31.

With the overs lost during the day, it is expected that play could go on beyond the schedule end time. There is also a possibility of early starts or delayed finished, providing the skies remain clear in rest of the four days until August 4. Things don't good either for the rest of Test match.

According to Accuweather.com, 65 per cent rain is predicted on Day 2 (August 1) with a cloud cover throughout the day with shower in spots in the afternoon. There is some good news on Day 3 (August 2) as the chances of rain reduce down to mere 25 per cent with partly sunny sky.

London weather forecast for next 4 days

London weather forecast for next four days.