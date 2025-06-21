Rain halts play in Sri Lanka-Bangladesh cricket match with draw looking likely in Galle

GALLE, Sri Lanka (AP) — Rain forced an early lunch on the final day of the first cricket test between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on Saturday, frustrating Bangladesh’s hopes of pushing for a rare victory away from home.

Just 80 minutes of play was possible on Saturday morning before the showers began, bringing a halt to what promised to be an absorbing final day. With dark clouds and covers firmly in place, the umpires sensibly called for an early lunch.

Bangladesh, which has won only seven of its 66 away tests, held the upper hand at the end of Day 4 by reaching 177-3 in its second innings to lead by 187 runs.

Bangladesh extended its second-innings score to 237 for four — a lead of 247 — before the weather turned Saturday. The only wicket to fall Saturday morning was the experienced Mushfiqur Rahim, who fell agonizingly short of a half-century, run out for 49 in the last play before the interruption.

Mushfiqur nudged a shot to mid-on and set off in pursuit of his half-century. But debutant Tharindu Rathnayake swooped on the ball and rifled in a bullet throw to catch the batter just short.

At the other end, captain Najmul Hossain Shanto was 89 not out. The left-hander has marshaled the innings with poise, guiding his team into a position of strength.

With six wickets still in hand and a healthy cushion on the board, Bangladesh is well ahead in the game. But the looming threat wasn't spin or reverse swing, but the weather.