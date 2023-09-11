comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Sep 11 2023 11:26:06
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 131.1 1.2%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 242.4 0.85%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 590.15 1.15%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 435 1.13%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 258.65 -0.04%
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  ‘Rain saved Pakistan’: Watch Shoaib Akhtar's veiled jab at Babar Azam
Back

In a turn of events where both teams could claim divine intervention, the Asia Cup 2023 Super Four match between India and Pakistan found itself at the mercy of the weather gods. Initially dominated by Indian batsmen Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, the much-anticipated cricket battle was halted due to persistent rain, and would resume from where it left off the next day, September 11.

India vs Pakistan Live Score

Rainfall, proving to be an equaliser of sorts, had the last word in a game where India's opening duo put Pakistan's bowling attack to the sword. The pair both reached half-centuries, with Sharma scoring 56 runs and Gill contributing 58. They hammered the Pakistani bowlers, lifting Team India to a commanding position before showers interrupted play.

Watch: Shaheen Shah Afridi’s heartfelt gesture for new father Jasprit Bumrah, ‘May Allah bless…’

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar, who was in attendance, was caught on video commenting on the rain. In the clip that later spread like wildfire on social media, he said, “Hey guys, it's me, Shoaib. I came to watch the match, we were all waiting, Indian and Pakistani fans. Rain saved us. India were in trouble the other day. Rain saved India. Today, we were in trouble and, thanks to Allah, rain saved us."

In what seemed like a sarcastic remark, the Rawalpindi Express suggested that the rain came as a blessing for Pakistan, especially given the strong opening performance by Indian batsmen Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill.

Pakistan finally saw some respite when their bowler Shadab Khan managed to dismiss Sharma, followed shortly by Shaheen Afridi sending Gill back to the pavilion. Yet, before any significant momentum could be built, a heavy downpour forced the covering of the pitch and ultimately led to the suspension of the match.

Watch: Fakhar Zaman wins hearts after rain interrupts India vs Pakistan match

While the ground staff made efforts to ready the field, their attempts were in vain. Multiple pitch inspections by the umpires yielded no positive results, compelling the match officials to postpone the game.

The high-voltage clash will resume from the same point today, September 11, weather permitting. Both sides will be eagerly looking for an opportunity to finish what they started, as they vie for the prestigious Asia Cup title.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 11 Sep 2023, 11:33 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App