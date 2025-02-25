Australia and South Africa will clash in a crucial Group B game today (February 25) in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Weather forecast predicts rain throughout the match. Let’s see how it will define the tournament.

If today’s Australia vs South Africa match in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 gets abandoned due to rain, both teams will receive one point each as per standard ICC tournament rules for washed-out matches.

Impact on Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table South Africa will move from 2 to 3 points (1 win, 1 no result). Australia will also move from 2 to 3 points (1 win, 1 no result). Since South Africa has a higher Net Run Rate (NRR) of +2.140 compared to Australia’s +0.475, they will remain at the top of the Group B standings.

Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final Qualification South Africa will be in pole position to qualify for the semi-finals if they win their next match. Australia will still be in contention, but they may need a win in their final group match to ensure qualification.

England and Afghanistan, currently on 0 points, will get a slight lifeline as they could still qualify by winning their remaining games convincingly.

If Australia and South Africa end with 3 points each at the end of the group stage, their qualification will depend on the results of England and Afghanistan’s remaining matches.

England (0 points) still have two matches left. If they win both against Afghanistan and South Africa, they can reach 4 points, which could push South Africa out.

Afghanistan (0 points) still have two matches left. If they win both against England and Australia, they too could reach 4 points, potentially eliminating Australia.