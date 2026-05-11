Suryakumar Yadav reveals Raj Bawa's final over bowling call as Mumbai Indians get eliminated

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Suryakumar Yadav has explained his bold decision to hand the final over to young all-rounder Raj Angad Bawa during a tense IPL 2026 clash against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) that ended in a narrow defeat. Battling first, MI posted a total of 166/7 on a tricky pitch. RCB batters chased the target on the final delivery and clinched a win by 2 wickets. The result confirmed MI's playoff elimination.

What happened in the last of the RCB vs MI clash? RCB needed 15 runs in the final over, and the drama began immediately as Raj Bawa started with a wide. Things got worse for MI when Bawa overstepped on the next ball, giving RCB a no-ball and a free-hit, although Romario Shepherd could manage only a single off it. A chaotic moment followed when Rasikh Salam Dar missed a wide delivery, but the batters still sneaked two wides and an extra run through sharp running. Bawa then bounced back with two dot balls and dismissed Shepherd for 4, caught by Tilak Varma at backward point, leaving RCB needing 9 off 3 balls.

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With pressure mounting, Bhuvneshwar Kumar walked in and changed the game instantly. After collecting a wide, he smashed a stunning six over deep cover to bring the equation down to 3 needed off 2 balls. Bhuvneshwar then managed a single, leaving Rasikh Salam Dar needing two off the final delivery. Rasikh drilled the ball back past the bowler and sprinted back for the second run with a desperate dive at the striker’s end. Ryan Rickelton broke the stumps, but Rasikh had made his ground just in time as RCB sealed a thrilling victory in Raipur and knocked Mumbai Indians out of the playoff race.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Why did Suryakumar Yadav choose Raj Bawa for Mumbai Indians' final over against RCB? ⌵ Suryakumar Yadav trusted Raj Bawa for the final over because the youngster had been practicing it consistently and showed significant improvement in his all-around game throughout the season. 2 What was the outcome of the RCB vs MI match that led to Mumbai Indians' elimination? ⌵ Mumbai Indians were eliminated from the IPL 2026 playoffs after losing a close match to Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 2 wickets on the final ball, failing to chase a target of 166. 3 How did Raj Bawa perform in the final over against RCB? ⌵ Raj Bawa's final over started with a wide and a no-ball, but he managed to take a wicket and reduce the required runs. However, Bhuvneshwar Kumar then hit a six, and RCB eventually secured the win. 4 Why was Hardik Pandya not playing for Mumbai Indians against RCB? ⌵ Hardik Pandya was not cleared by the medical team to take the field for the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, continuing his absence from the playing XI. 5 What is Mumbai Indians' current standing in the IPL 2026 points table after their loss to RCB? ⌵ Following the defeat to RCB, Mumbai Indians are in 9th position on the IPL 2026 points table with 6 points from 11 matches, confirming their elimination from playoff contention.

Captain backs Raj Bawa’s death bowling skills After the match, Suryakumar Yadav, the stand-in captain of the Mumbai Indians, explained the decision to choose Raj Bawa to bowl the crucial final over. Suryakumar expressed that he trusted Bawa for the last over because of the youngster’s consistent practice throughout the season. He noticed a huge improvement in Bawa’s all-around game this year compared to the previous one.

“On Raj Bawa being given the last over, I think he has been practising that really well throughout the season and last year also, and he was a completely different all-rounder when we saw him this year. So, going ahead with him with that one or two overs and also the last over taking that responsibility, almost pulled it off for us,” Suryakumar said after the match.

The skipper showed his support straight after the match by putting an arm around the young player.

Mumbai Indians on the IPL 2026 points table

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