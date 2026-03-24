Rajasthan Royals becomes costliest franchise in IPL after US-based Kal Somani-led consortium buys team for $1.6 billion

The speculation over the sale of Rajasthan Royals (RR) is now over, with a consortium led by US-based tech entrepreneur Kal Somani acquiring the franchise for a whopping $1.6 billion. This has made Rajasthan Royals the costliest franchise in IPL history.

This development comes just days before the IPL 2026 season that gets underway on 28 March. According to a report in Cricbuzz, the Kal Somani consortium will officially take over RR ownership from Emerging Media's Manoj Badale after the IPL 2026 season.

The report adds that Somani, whose consortium will also include Walmart, have acquired a 100% stake in Rajasthan Royals, who are yet to win the IPL title since 2008.

Kal Somani is in his 50s, and apart from cricket, his interests lie in golf as well. He co-owns the Motor City Golf Club, which is associated with golf legends Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, who are the co-founders of the club.