Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag fined 25 per cent match fee for vaping in dressing room

The Board for Cricket Control in India (BCCI) on Thursday imposed a fine of 25% of his match fee on Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag after he was caught on camera using an e-cigarette in the dressing room during the match against Punjab Kings. Parag has also accumulated one Demerit Point for breaching Level 1 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct for Players and Team Officials.

Riyan Parag fined 25 per cent match fee According to a statement, Parag was found to have breached Article 2.21 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, which relates to “conduct that brings the game into disrepute.”

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The Level 1 offences carries 25 per cent deduction from match fees and one demerit point.

What IPL Code of Conduct says "Article 2.21 of IPL Code of Conduct is intended to cover all types of conduct that bring the game into disrepute and which is not specifically and adequately covered by the specific offences set out elsewhere in this Code of Conduct, including Article 2.20," the IPL Code of Conduct states.

"By way of example, Article 2.21 may (depending upon the seriousness and context of the breach) prohibit, without limitation, the following: (a) public acts of misconduct; (b) unruly public behaviour; and (c) inappropriate comments which are detrimental to the interests of the game.

"When assessing the seriousness of the offence, the context of the particular situation, and whether it was deliberate, reckless, negligent, avoidable and/or accidental, shall be considered.

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"Further, the person lodging the Report shall determine where on the range of severity the conduct lays (with the range of severity starting at conduct of a minor nature (and hence a Level 1 Offence) up to conduct of an extremely serious nature (and hence a Level 4 Offence)."

Since it is a Level 1 offence there was no need for a hearing.

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The incident took place on April 28 during a match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings. The incident occurred during the second innings when Parag was seen using a vape inside the dressing room.

E-cigarette ban in India The Indian government had banned e-cigarettes back in 2019, prohibiting their production, sale and distribution. As per the law, the offender faces imprisonment up to one year and/or a ₹one lakh fine for a first time offence.

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Calls for strict action against Parag After the video went viral, many sought action against Parag and alleged that he was setting a bad example by publicly using a banned product.

According to PTI, an NGO, Mothers Against Vaping has sought a thorough investigation into the incident.

They also said the presence of a vape-like device around a high-visibility cricketer on national television could send a wrong message to millions of young viewers.

The group called for an investigation into whether the incident was a "deliberate law-defying act, a reckless mistake, or a calculated attempt at publicity around a banned product".

They also argued that such acts could influence young minds.

"Our children do not just watch celebrities; they copy them. That is why this matter must be treated with seriousness, not casually dismissed as a momentary lapse," the group said.

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