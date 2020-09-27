New Delhi: Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra couldn't stop gushing on Twitter about the IPL team Rajasthan Royals on Sunday after it recorded the highest run chase in IPL history under heavy pressure.

Rajasthan Royals defeated Kings XI Punjab by four wickets in a high-scoring encounter in Sharjah on Sunday but not without a heavy reversal of fortune witnessed within the span of two overs.

Put into bat, Mayank Agarwal smashed a 50-ball 106, while skipper KL Rahul cracked a 54-ball 69 as the duo stitched a 183-run opening stand off 99 balls to power Punjab to an imposing 223 for 2.

Agarwal and KL Rahul scripted the highest opening stand for Punjab in the tournament's history. The duo had a 183-run stand for the first wicket. Agarwal and Rahul also registered the second-highest opening stand in the IPL.

Previously, Adam Gilchrist and Paul Valthaty had the record of the highest opening stand for KXIP. They had 136 runs for the opening wicket against Deccan Chargers (now SunRisers Hyderabad) in Hyderabad.

Agarwal played a knock of 106 runs off 50 balls including seven sixes and 10 fours. He was dismissed by Tom Curran in the 17th over.

In the next over, Rahul too departed after scoring 69 runs with a striker rate of 127.77. He was scalped by Ankit Rajpoot.

Glenn Maxwell and Nicholas Pooran played some good hand in the last overs and remained unbeaten on 13* and 25* runs respectively.

Sanju Samson then put on a lion-hearted effort with a 42-ball 85 studded with seven sixes and four boundaries, while Steve Smith scored a 27-ball 50 to keep RR in the hunt.

However, it was Rahul Tewatia, who turned hero when he smashed five sixes in the 18th over off Sheldon Cottrell to turn the match on its head. He scored a 31-ball 53 after struggling initially to take them to the brink of win.

"Everyone who watched this match will understand why millions of eyeballs follow the #IPL. Lessons for life are not in short supply here. Never give in. Never write anyone off. Anything is possible. Accept no limits. Start the week with that spirit," Mahindra said on Twitter about RR's sudden turnaround in fortune in the match.

Mahindra also tweeted during the day asking what Samson's diet is and that Mayank Agarwal and K.L. Rahul are making it 'easy' for him to support Kings XI Punjab.

Can someone please share with me what exactly this gentleman Samson’s daily diet is..? https://t.co/0jLnFKfYtU — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 27, 2020

These two dudes are making it easy for me to deal with my ‘duvidha’ and support @lionsdenkxip And making @tech_mahindra ‘s digital fan engagement assignment a lot easier! https://t.co/YnF3hksbMN — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 27, 2020

Earlier in the match Kings XI Punjab player Nicholas Pooran, who saved a six with his acrobatic fielding at the boundary rope, was showered with praises by former India cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag.

In the eighth over, Pooran, at deep mid-wicket, dived full length over the rope to catch the ball. He was stretching to the maximum possible and then he caught the ball with his left hand. And, a millisecond before falling onto the ground, he flicked the ball back into play and Rajasthan had to settle for just two runs.

Chasing a mammoth total of 224, Sanju Samson played a pull shot off Murugan Ashwin and picked two runs as Pooran saved four runs for his side.

Taking to Twitter, Tendulkar wrote, "This is the best save I have seen in my life. Simply incredible!!"

"Gravity naamak cheez hi bhula di. Aisa kaise. Defied Gravity, Pooran. What a save," Sehwag tweeted.

Here are the brief scores from the match:

Kings XI Punjab: 223 for 2 in 20 overs (Mayank Agarwal 106, KL Rahul 69; Ankit Rajpoot 1/39).

Rajasthan Royals: 226 for 6 in 19.3 overs (Sanju Samson 85, Rahul Tewatia 53, Steve Smith 50; Mohammed Shami 3/53).

