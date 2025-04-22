Rajasthan Royals retaliate against IPL 2025 match-fixing allegations; call public statements ‘misleading’

Rajasthan Royals have strongly denied the claims of match-fixing in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), calling them 'misleading'. Things turned sour on Tuesday when Jaydeep Bihani, convener of the Rajasthan Cricket Association’s (RCA) ad-hoc committee, questioned Rajasthan Royals' narrow two-run loss to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL 2025.

Advertisement

Bihani, who is a Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Ganganagar, suggested that the result of Rajasthan Royals' loss to LSG is questionable and also hinted at possible match-fixing.

Also Read | How long will RR miss captain Sanju Samson in IPL 2025? Franchise reveals

Reacting to this, a senior official with Rajasthan Royals, Deep Roy, stated that the allegations are misleading, false and baseless. “We reject all allegations made by the convener of the ad hoc committee.

"Such public statements are not only misleading but have caused serious damage to the reputation and credibility of Rajasthan Royals, Royal Multi Sport Private Limited (RMPL), the Rajasthan Sports Council, and the BCCI. They also tarnish the integrity of cricket,” he stated.

The Rajasthan Royals management also has formally written to the Chief Minister, Sports Minister, and Sports Secretary in the state, asking for a strict action against Bihani.

Advertisement

What did Jaydeep Bihani say? Bihani's accusations stemmed from the fact that the RCA was sidelined from overseeing the franchise's hosting of IPL. “The ad hoc committee has been appointed by the state government in Rajasthan. After analysing our work, we were given an extension for the fifth time," he said in an interview with News18 Rajasthan.

"During our tenure, we’ve conducted all competitions successfully right from the district level to the national level. However, as soon as the time for hosting IPL came, the Sports Council took control of it. For IPL, the BCCI had first sent a letter to RCA only. The excuse given by Sports Council and RR was that we don’t have an MOU from Sawai Mansingh Stadium. If MOU is not there, so what? Aren’t you paying Sports Council for every match?,” he asked.