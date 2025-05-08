Rajasthan Royals sign South African left-arm pacer Nandre Burger as replacement for the injured Sandeep Sharma

Rajasthan Royals signed South African left-arm pacer Nandre Burger as the replacement for Sandeep Sharma. Nandre Burger was with Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2024. He played 6 matches and took 7 wickets.

Sandeep Sharma sustained a fractured finger in RR's game against Gujarat Titans was subsequently ruled out of the season. RR are out of the playoffs race after winning just 3 of their first 12 matches. Their remaining matches are against Chennai Super Kings (May 12) and Punjab Kings (May 16).

Nandre Burger, IPL 2024 Nandre Burger took 7 wickets in the 5 innings he bowled in IPL 2024. He managed to take at least a wicket in all five innings. He won his first four matches in IPL 2024.

Rajasthan Royals' 2nd replacement of the day The management announced the signing of another replacement player, earlier in the day. Lhuan-Dre Pretorius, another South African, replaced Nitish Rana for the remainder of the season.

Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2025 RR started the season with two consecutive defeats. They managed to win their third and fourth match of the season. However, their season nosedived after five consecutive losses. RR managed to lose from winning positions against Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Vaibhav Suryavanshi's stunning century against Gujarat Titans snapped the losing streak. However, a crushing defeat to Mumbai Indians ended RR's playoff hopes. Captain Sanju Samson missed 5 of the 12 matches this season.

RR's remaining matches Chennai Super Kings, May 12 (Chennai)

Punjab Kings, May 16 (Jaipur)

RR's game against the 10th placed Chennai Super Kings might decide the 9th and 10th places.