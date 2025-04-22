Rajasthan Royals under scanner? BJP leader raises match-fixing allegations after 2-run loss against LSG

Rajasthan Royals haven't had the best of IPL seasons this year, with the 2022 finalists struggling with both batting and bowling, while skipper Sanju Samson continues to battle injury problems. Adding to the woes of the franchise are the fresh allegations of match-fixing levelled against them by the Rajasthan Cricket Association.

Speaking to News 18 Rajasthan, Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) ad hoc committee convener and Ganganagar BJP MLA Jaideep Bihani levelled match-fixing allegations against Rajasthan Royals after their 2-run defeat to Lucknow Super Giants in their last match.

“The ad hoc committee has been appointed by the state government in Rajasthan. It has extended for a fifth time. We make sure all competitions take place without any issues. But then just as IPL came, the Zila Parishad (district council) took control of it. For IPL, the BCCI had first sent a letter to RCA only, not Zila Parishad. The excuse given by them and RR that we don’t have an MOU from Sawai Mansingh Stadium. If MOU is not there, so what? Aren’t you paying Zila Parishad for every match?” Bihani told the publication.

What happenned during LSG vs RR match? In the absence of skipper Sanju Samson, Royals were once again led by Riyan Parag against LSG in Jaipur. The home side bowled well and managed to restrict LSG to just 180 runs. In reply, RR openers Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal gave their side a flying start with an opening stand of 85 runs. Suryavanshi's dismissal was soon followed by Nitish Rana's to take the score to 94/2, but a partnership between Riyan Parag (39 off 26 balls) and Jaiswal stabilised the innings and ensured the side was on course to victory.