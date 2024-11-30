Rajasthan Royals’ Vaibhav Suryavanshi not bothered about IPL 2025 hype, says ‘My only focus at the moment is …’

Youngest to get bag an Indian Premier League (IPL) contract, 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi isn't bothered about all the hype going around as the Bihar cricketer wants to focus on winning the ongoing U-19 Asia Cup in Dubai for India. Suryavanshi was acquired by Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2025 mega auction when the 2008 champions shelled out for ₹1.10 crore in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The left-hander, who became the youngest Indian to hit an international century earlier this year against Australia U-19, revealed that he has cut off from social media ever since his selection took place in Rajasthan Royals family.

Advertisement

“I am not bothered about what is happening around at the moment and not think too much about the hype going on social media. I have come to play Asia Cup and only focussed on how to win the trophy here,” Suryavanshi told the official broadcaster ahead of India's U-19 Asia Cup campaign opener against arch-rivals Pakistan.

Hailing from Samastipur in Bihar, Vaibhav Suryavanshi grabbed the eyeballs at a very young age and made his Ranji Trophy debut at the age of 12 years, thus becoming the youngest to do so. Prior to that, the southpaw scored almost 400 runs in five matches in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy for Bihar.

Suryavanshi big break came last October when he smashed a 62-ball 104 for India U-19 while opening the innings. As a result, he was called up by Rajasthan Royals for trials ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction.

Advertisement

How did Suryavanshi land Royals deal? During the trials, Rajasthan Royals batting coach Vikram Rathour gave a match simulation to Suryavanshi where he had to score 17 runs in an over. The youngster hit three sixes in an over to impress the Royals' support staff.

Speaking about his Test ton against Australia U-19, Suryavanshi said, “It was my first Test match and I scored a hundred in the first innings of the first Test. It was a good experience overall.”

The approach with which Suryavanshi goes onto his shots, reminds of West Indies great Brian Lara. Asked about his aspirations, Suryavanshi spoke highly of Lara.

“I idolise Brian Lara. I have grown up seeing him and try to pace the innings like he used to do. Rest is all my practice. Whatever I do in training, I tried to do the same in matches also,” he concluded.