Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Highlights: Punjab Kings beat Rajasthan Royals by 5 wickets

64 min read . 11:14 PM IST
Livemint

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Score: Punjab Kings beat Rajasthan Royals by 5 wickets

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Score, Match 65 of Indian Premier League, 2024

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Score:

First Innings

Rajasthan Royals Score - 144/9 in 20.0 overs


Rajasthan Royals batting performance
Riyan Parag 48(34)
Ravichandran Ashwin 28(19)
Rahul Chahar 4-26-2
Harshal Patel 4-28-2

Second Innings

Punjab Kings Score - 145/5 in 18.5 overs


Punjab Kings batting performance
Sam Curran 63(41)
Rilee Rossouw 22(13)
Avesh Khan 3.5-28-2
Yuzvendra Chahal 4-31-2

15 May 2024, 11:14 PM IST Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Score: Punjab Kings beat Rajasthan Royals by 5 wickets

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Score: 1 run.

15 May 2024, 11:14 PM IST Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Score: Ashutosh Sharma smashed a Six on Avesh Khan bowling . Punjab Kings at 144/5 after 18.4 overs

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Score: SIX! That's what Ashutosh Sharma can do! This has gone many a mile!

15 May 2024, 11:12 PM IST Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Score: Sam Curran smashed a Six on Avesh Khan bowling . Punjab Kings at 137/5 after 18.2 overs

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Score: SIX! BOOM! Stand and deliver stuff from the Punjab skipper! Avesh bowls it on a back of a length, over middle, Sam Curran is unfazed by the length. Holds his shape and tonks it over wide long on for half a dozen. Punjab nearly there.

15 May 2024, 11:10 PM IST Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Score: Punjab Kings at 130/5 after 18 overs

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Score:
Punjab Kings
Sam Curran 56 (39)
Ashutosh Sharma 9 (8)
Rajasthan Royals
Sandeep Sharma 0/28 (4)

15 May 2024, 11:10 PM IST Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Score: Sam Curran smashed a Six on Sandeep Sharma bowling . Punjab Kings at 130/5 after 17.6 overs

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Score: SIX! BANG! Sam Curran finishes the over in the best possible fashion! Another over that was going well over Rajasthan but ended in a heartbreaking fashion.

15 May 2024, 11:05 PM IST Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Score: Punjab Kings at 120/5 after 17 overs

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Score:
Punjab Kings
Ashutosh Sharma 7 (5)
Sam Curran 48 (36)
Rajasthan Royals
Avesh Khan 2/13 (3)

15 May 2024, 11:05 PM IST Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Score: Ashutosh Sharma smashed a Four on Avesh Khan bowling . Punjab Kings at 120/5 after 16.6 overs

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Score: FOUR! Ashutosh Sharma gives Punjab the boundary they were after! A boundary off the last ball spoils what was turning out to be an absolutely brilliant over from Avesh.

15 May 2024, 10:59 PM IST Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Score: Punjab Kings at 112/5 after 16 overs

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Score:
Punjab Kings
Ashutosh Sharma 1 (2)
Sam Curran 46 (33)
Rajasthan Royals
Yuzvendra Chahal 2/31 (4)

15 May 2024, 10:55 PM IST Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Jitesh Sharma is out and Punjab Kings at 111/5 after 15.4 overs

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Score: OUT! TAKEN! 'Catch it' is the call and Riyan Parag takes it!

15 May 2024, 10:54 PM IST Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Score: Sam Curran smashed a Four on Yuzvendra Chahal bowling . Punjab Kings at 110/4 after 15.2 overs

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Score: FOUR! Sam Curran does not miss out this time! Way too short again and width on offer on off, Sam Curran reaches out and slaps it in front of square on the off side for a boundary.

15 May 2024, 10:50 PM IST Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Score: Punjab Kings at 103/4 after 15 overs

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Score:
Punjab Kings
Sam Curran 39 (30)
Jitesh Sharma 22 (19)
Rajasthan Royals
Ravichandran Ashwin 0/31 (4)

15 May 2024, 10:50 PM IST Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Score: Sam Curran smashed a Six on Ravichandran Ashwin bowling . Punjab Kings at 102/4 after 14.4 overs

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Score: SIX! WHAT A SHOT! 100 up for Punjab in fine fashion.

15 May 2024, 10:49 PM IST Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Score: Jitesh Sharma smashed a Six on Ravichandran Ashwin bowling . Punjab Kings at 95/4 after 14.2 overs

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Score: SIX! BANG! It is flighted and full, on off. Jitesh Sharma gets down on one knee and slogs it powerfully over the wide long on fence for a maximum.

15 May 2024, 10:47 PM IST Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Score: Punjab Kings at 89/4 after 14 overs

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Score:
Punjab Kings
Jitesh Sharma 15 (16)
Sam Curran 32 (27)
Rajasthan Royals
Trent Boult 1/27 (3)

15 May 2024, 10:43 PM IST Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Score: Sam Curran smashed a Four on Trent Boult bowling . Punjab Kings at 85/4 after 13.1 overs

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Score: FOUR! Smacked. Boult serves it on a length, angling down leg. Sam Curran swivels and whips it towards fine leg for four runs.

15 May 2024, 10:41 PM IST Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Score: Punjab Kings at 81/4 after 13 overs

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Score:
Punjab Kings
Sam Curran 26 (24)
Jitesh Sharma 13 (13)
Rajasthan Royals
Ravichandran Ashwin 0/17 (3)

15 May 2024, 10:40 PM IST Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Score: Sam Curran smashed a Four on Ravichandran Ashwin bowling . Punjab Kings at 80/4 after 12.2 overs

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Score: FOUR! Sam Curran with a thunderous strike. He is playing a captain's knock here. Short one, wide of off. Curran goes back and cuts it hard to deep point for a boundary.

15 May 2024, 10:38 PM IST Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Score: Punjab Kings at 76/4 after 12 overs

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Score:
Punjab Kings
Sam Curran 21 (18)
Jitesh Sharma 13 (13)
Rajasthan Royals
Yuzvendra Chahal 1/22 (3)

15 May 2024, 10:37 PM IST Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Score: Sam Curran smashed a Four on Yuzvendra Chahal bowling . Punjab Kings at 73/4 after 11.4 overs

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Score: FOUR! It is full, on middle and leg. Sam Curran clears his front leg and whips it along the ground through mid-wicket for four runs.

15 May 2024, 10:34 PM IST Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Score: Punjab Kings at 66/4 after 11 overs

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Score:
Punjab Kings
Jitesh Sharma 11 (11)
Sam Curran 13 (14)
Rajasthan Royals
Avesh Khan 2/5 (2)

15 May 2024, 10:29 PM IST Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Score: Punjab Kings at 63/4 after 10 overs

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Score:
Punjab Kings
Jitesh Sharma 8 (5)
Sam Curran 13 (14)
Rajasthan Royals
Yuzvendra Chahal 1/12 (2)

15 May 2024, 10:27 PM IST Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Score: Sam Curran smashed a Four on Yuzvendra Chahal bowling . Punjab Kings at 59/4 after 9.1 overs

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Score: FOUR! Not where he intended but Sam Curran will take it!

15 May 2024, 10:23 PM IST Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Score: Punjab Kings at 55/4 after 9 overs

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Score:
Punjab Kings
Jitesh Sharma 6 (3)
Sam Curran 7 (10)
Rajasthan Royals
Ravichandran Ashwin 0/12 (2)

15 May 2024, 10:23 PM IST Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Score: Jitesh Sharma smashed a Six on Ravichandran Ashwin bowling . Punjab Kings at 55/4 after 8.5 overs

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Score: SIX! Too short and Jitesh Sharma climbs all over it!

15 May 2024, 10:19 PM IST Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Score: Punjab Kings at 48/4 after 8 overs

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Score:
Punjab Kings
Jonny Bairstow 14 (22)
Sam Curran 6 (7)
Rajasthan Royals
Yuzvendra Chahal 1/4 (1)

15 May 2024, 10:19 PM IST Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Jonny Bairstow is out and Punjab Kings at 48/4 after 7.6 overs

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Score: OUT! c Riyan Parag b Yuzvendra Chahal.

15 May 2024, 10:14 PM IST Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Score: Punjab Kings at 44/3 after 7 overs

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Score:
Punjab Kings
Jonny Bairstow 12 (18)
Sam Curran 4 (5)
Rajasthan Royals
Ravichandran Ashwin 0/5 (1)

15 May 2024, 10:11 PM IST Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Score: Punjab Kings at 39/3 after 6 overs

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Score:
Punjab Kings
Jonny Bairstow 9 (14)
Sam Curran 2 (3)
Rajasthan Royals
Sandeep Sharma 0/18 (3)

15 May 2024, 10:06 PM IST Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Score: Punjab Kings at 37/3 after 5 overs

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Score:
Punjab Kings
Sam Curran 1 (1)
Jonny Bairstow 8 (10)
Rajasthan Royals
Avesh Khan 2/2 (1)

15 May 2024, 10:05 PM IST Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Shashank Singh is out and Punjab Kings at 36/3 after 4.5 overs

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Score: OUT! lbw b Avesh Khan.

15 May 2024, 10:02 PM IST Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Rilee Rossouw is out and Punjab Kings at 36/2 after 4.3 overs

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Score: OUT! CAUGHT! Avesh Khan with a huge wicket here.

15 May 2024, 10:00 PM IST Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Score: Punjab Kings at 35/1 after 4 overs

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Score:
Punjab Kings
Rilee Rossouw 22 (12)
Jonny Bairstow 7 (8)
Rajasthan Royals
Sandeep Sharma 0/16 (2)

15 May 2024, 10:00 PM IST Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Score: Rilee Rossouw smashed a Four on Sandeep Sharma bowling . Punjab Kings at 35/1 after 3.6 overs

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Score: FOUR! Poor from Sandeep Sharma. He goes full and into the pads. Rilee Rossouw picks it up nicely and swings it towards deep mid-wicket for four runs.

15 May 2024, 09:58 PM IST Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Score: Rilee Rossouw smashed a Four on Sandeep Sharma bowling . Punjab Kings at 31/1 after 3.4 overs

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Score: FOUR! It is full, angled into the body. Rilee Rossouw swings across and gets it to deep mid-wicket for four more. He moves to 18 now.

15 May 2024, 09:53 PM IST Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Score: Punjab Kings at 26/1 after 3 overs

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Score:
Punjab Kings
Rilee Rossouw 14 (9)
Jonny Bairstow 6 (5)
Rajasthan Royals
Trent Boult 1/19 (2)

15 May 2024, 09:53 PM IST Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Score: Rilee Rossouw smashed a Four on Trent Boult bowling . Punjab Kings at 26/1 after 2.5 overs

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Score: FOUR! Two boundaries in a row now.

15 May 2024, 09:53 PM IST Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Score: Rilee Rossouw smashed a Four on Trent Boult bowling . Punjab Kings at 22/1 after 2.4 overs

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Score: FOUR! Short and punished. Boult drops his length this time and Rilee Rossouw is ready to pounce on it. He pull it through mid-wicket for a cracking boundary.

15 May 2024, 09:51 PM IST Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Score: Jonny Bairstow smashed a Four on Trent Boult bowling . Punjab Kings at 17/1 after 2.2 overs

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Score: FOUR! Jonny Bairstow gets into the act. It is a good-length delivery, on off, nipping back in. Jonny Bairstow hangs back and smacks it over mid on. He clears the in-field and finds the boundary.

15 May 2024, 09:49 PM IST Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Score: Punjab Kings at 13/1 after 2 overs

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Score:
Punjab Kings
Rilee Rossouw 6 (6)
Jonny Bairstow 1 (2)
Rajasthan Royals
Sandeep Sharma 0/7 (1)

15 May 2024, 09:49 PM IST Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Score: Rilee Rossouw smashed a Four on Sandeep Sharma bowling . Punjab Kings at 13/1 after 1.5 overs

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Score: FOUR! Rilee Rossouw finds his first boundary. It is a full one, outside off. Rilee Rossouw hangs back and crunches it through covers for a cracking boundary. A much-needed one as well for Punjab.

15 May 2024, 09:44 PM IST Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Score: Punjab Kings at 6/1 after 1 overs

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Score:
Punjab Kings
Rilee Rossouw 0 (2)
Jonny Bairstow 0 (0)
Rajasthan Royals
Trent Boult 1/6 (1)

15 May 2024, 09:43 PM IST Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Prabhsimran Singh is out and Punjab Kings at 6/1 after 0.4 overs

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Score: OUT! CAUGHT! Yuzvendra Chahal with a spinning catch. This time he was the who was turning all under the swirling ball.

15 May 2024, 09:43 PM IST Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Score: Prabhsimran Singh smashed a Four on Trent Boult bowling . Punjab Kings at 6/0 after 0.3 overs

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Score: FOUR! Wonderful shot. Trent Boult fires it full into the pads. Prabhsimran Singh drills it past the bowler for a cracking boundary.

15 May 2024, 09:24 PM IST Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Score: Rajasthan Royals at 144/9 after 20 overs

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Score:
Rajasthan Royals
Trent Boult 12 (9)
Avesh Khan 3 (2)
Punjab Kings
Harshal Patel 2/28 (4)

15 May 2024, 09:24 PM IST Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Trent Boult is out and Rajasthan Royals at 144/9 after 19.6 overs

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Score: OUT! run out (Jitesh Sharma / Jonny Bairstow).

15 May 2024, 09:18 PM IST Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Riyan Parag is out and Rajasthan Royals at 138/8 after 19.2 overs

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Score: OUT! lbw b Harshal Patel.

15 May 2024, 09:16 PM IST Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Score: Rajasthan Royals at 138/7 after 19 overs

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Score:
Rajasthan Royals
Trent Boult 9 (7)
Riyan Parag 48 (32)
Punjab Kings
Nathan Ellis 1/24 (4)

15 May 2024, 09:16 PM IST Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Score: Trent Boult smashed a Four on Nathan Ellis bowling . Rajasthan Royals at 138/7 after 18.4 overs

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Score: FOUR! It is a fuller one, angled into the pads. Trent Boult just gets a bit of blade on it. The ball races down to fine leg for four more. Trent Boult with some valuable contribution.

15 May 2024, 09:14 PM IST Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Score: Trent Boult smashed a Four on Nathan Ellis bowling . Rajasthan Royals at 134/7 after 18.3 overs

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Score: FOUR! He connects this time and finds the boundary. Shorter one, outside off. Boult goes back and cuts it towards third man for four runs.

15 May 2024, 09:10 PM IST Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Score: Rajasthan Royals at 130/7 after 18 overs

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Score:
Rajasthan Royals
Riyan Parag 48 (32)
Trent Boult 1 (1)
Punjab Kings
Harshal Patel 1/22 (3)

