Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Highlights: Punjab Kings beat Rajasthan Royals by 5 wickets

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Score:
First Innings
Rajasthan Royals Score - 144/9 in 20.0 overs
Rajasthan Royals batting performance
Riyan Parag 48(34)
Ravichandran Ashwin 28(19)
Rahul Chahar 4-26-2
Harshal Patel 4-28-2
Second Innings
Punjab Kings Score - 145/5 in 18.5 overs
Punjab Kings batting performance
Sam Curran 63(41)
Rilee Rossouw 22(13)
Avesh Khan 3.5-28-2
Yuzvendra Chahal 4-31-2
1 run.
SIX! That's what Ashutosh Sharma can do! This has gone many a mile!
SIX! BOOM! Stand and deliver stuff from the Punjab skipper! Avesh bowls it on a back of a length, over middle, Sam Curran is unfazed by the length. Holds his shape and tonks it over wide long on for half a dozen. Punjab nearly there.
Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Score:
Punjab Kings
Sam Curran 56 (39)
Ashutosh Sharma 9 (8)
Rajasthan Royals
Sandeep Sharma 0/28 (4)
SIX! BANG! Sam Curran finishes the over in the best possible fashion! Another over that was going well over Rajasthan but ended in a heartbreaking fashion.
Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Score:
Punjab Kings
Ashutosh Sharma 7 (5)
Sam Curran 48 (36)
Rajasthan Royals
Avesh Khan 2/13 (3)
FOUR! Ashutosh Sharma gives Punjab the boundary they were after! A boundary off the last ball spoils what was turning out to be an absolutely brilliant over from Avesh.
Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Score:
Punjab Kings
Ashutosh Sharma 1 (2)
Sam Curran 46 (33)
Rajasthan Royals
Yuzvendra Chahal 2/31 (4)
OUT! TAKEN! 'Catch it' is the call and Riyan Parag takes it!
FOUR! Sam Curran does not miss out this time! Way too short again and width on offer on off, Sam Curran reaches out and slaps it in front of square on the off side for a boundary.
Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Score:
Punjab Kings
Sam Curran 39 (30)
Jitesh Sharma 22 (19)
Rajasthan Royals
Ravichandran Ashwin 0/31 (4)
SIX! WHAT A SHOT! 100 up for Punjab in fine fashion.
SIX! BANG! It is flighted and full, on off. Jitesh Sharma gets down on one knee and slogs it powerfully over the wide long on fence for a maximum.
Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Score:
Punjab Kings
Jitesh Sharma 15 (16)
Sam Curran 32 (27)
Rajasthan Royals
Trent Boult 1/27 (3)
FOUR! Smacked. Boult serves it on a length, angling down leg. Sam Curran swivels and whips it towards fine leg for four runs.
Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Score:
Punjab Kings
Sam Curran 26 (24)
Jitesh Sharma 13 (13)
Rajasthan Royals
Ravichandran Ashwin 0/17 (3)
FOUR! Sam Curran with a thunderous strike. He is playing a captain's knock here. Short one, wide of off. Curran goes back and cuts it hard to deep point for a boundary.
Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Score:
Punjab Kings
Sam Curran 21 (18)
Jitesh Sharma 13 (13)
Rajasthan Royals
Yuzvendra Chahal 1/22 (3)
FOUR! It is full, on middle and leg. Sam Curran clears his front leg and whips it along the ground through mid-wicket for four runs.
Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Score:
Punjab Kings
Jitesh Sharma 11 (11)
Sam Curran 13 (14)
Rajasthan Royals
Avesh Khan 2/5 (2)
Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Score:
Punjab Kings
Jitesh Sharma 8 (5)
Sam Curran 13 (14)
Rajasthan Royals
Yuzvendra Chahal 1/12 (2)
FOUR! Not where he intended but Sam Curran will take it!
Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Score:
Punjab Kings
Jitesh Sharma 6 (3)
Sam Curran 7 (10)
Rajasthan Royals
Ravichandran Ashwin 0/12 (2)
SIX! Too short and Jitesh Sharma climbs all over it!
Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Score:
Punjab Kings
Jonny Bairstow 14 (22)
Sam Curran 6 (7)
Rajasthan Royals
Yuzvendra Chahal 1/4 (1)
OUT! c Riyan Parag b Yuzvendra Chahal.
Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Score:
Punjab Kings
Jonny Bairstow 12 (18)
Sam Curran 4 (5)
Rajasthan Royals
Ravichandran Ashwin 0/5 (1)
Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Score:
Punjab Kings
Jonny Bairstow 9 (14)
Sam Curran 2 (3)
Rajasthan Royals
Sandeep Sharma 0/18 (3)
Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Score:
Punjab Kings
Sam Curran 1 (1)
Jonny Bairstow 8 (10)
Rajasthan Royals
Avesh Khan 2/2 (1)
OUT! lbw b Avesh Khan.
OUT! CAUGHT! Avesh Khan with a huge wicket here.
Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Score:
Punjab Kings
Rilee Rossouw 22 (12)
Jonny Bairstow 7 (8)
Rajasthan Royals
Sandeep Sharma 0/16 (2)
FOUR! Poor from Sandeep Sharma. He goes full and into the pads. Rilee Rossouw picks it up nicely and swings it towards deep mid-wicket for four runs.
FOUR! It is full, angled into the body. Rilee Rossouw swings across and gets it to deep mid-wicket for four more. He moves to 18 now.
Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Score:
Punjab Kings
Rilee Rossouw 14 (9)
Jonny Bairstow 6 (5)
Rajasthan Royals
Trent Boult 1/19 (2)
FOUR! Two boundaries in a row now.
FOUR! Short and punished. Boult drops his length this time and Rilee Rossouw is ready to pounce on it. He pull it through mid-wicket for a cracking boundary.
FOUR! Jonny Bairstow gets into the act. It is a good-length delivery, on off, nipping back in. Jonny Bairstow hangs back and smacks it over mid on. He clears the in-field and finds the boundary.
Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Score:
Punjab Kings
Rilee Rossouw 6 (6)
Jonny Bairstow 1 (2)
Rajasthan Royals
Sandeep Sharma 0/7 (1)
FOUR! Rilee Rossouw finds his first boundary. It is a full one, outside off. Rilee Rossouw hangs back and crunches it through covers for a cracking boundary. A much-needed one as well for Punjab.
Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Score:
Punjab Kings
Rilee Rossouw 0 (2)
Jonny Bairstow 0 (0)
Rajasthan Royals
Trent Boult 1/6 (1)
OUT! CAUGHT! Yuzvendra Chahal with a spinning catch. This time he was the who was turning all under the swirling ball.
FOUR! Wonderful shot. Trent Boult fires it full into the pads. Prabhsimran Singh drills it past the bowler for a cracking boundary.
Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Score:
Rajasthan Royals
Trent Boult 12 (9)
Avesh Khan 3 (2)
Punjab Kings
Harshal Patel 2/28 (4)
OUT! run out (Jitesh Sharma / Jonny Bairstow).
OUT! lbw b Harshal Patel.
Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Score:
Rajasthan Royals
Trent Boult 9 (7)
Riyan Parag 48 (32)
Punjab Kings
Nathan Ellis 1/24 (4)
FOUR! It is a fuller one, angled into the pads. Trent Boult just gets a bit of blade on it. The ball races down to fine leg for four more. Trent Boult with some valuable contribution.
FOUR! He connects this time and finds the boundary. Shorter one, outside off. Boult goes back and cuts it towards third man for four runs.
Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Score:
Rajasthan Royals
Riyan Parag 48 (32)
Trent Boult 1 (1)
Punjab Kings
Harshal Patel 1/22 (3)
