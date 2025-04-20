Rajasthan unleash Suryavanshi, 14, as youngest IPL player but lose thriller

Vaibhav Suryavanshi made an explosive 34 off 20 balls as he became the youngest player in IPL history aged just 14 on Saturday but finished on the losing side as Lucknow Super Giants beat Rajasthan Royals by two runs.

Rajasthan turned to the youngster as their impact substitute and he opened the batting alongside India star Yashasvi Jaiswal after Lucknow scored 180-5.

Suryavanshi stole the limelight after belting his first ball for six in a much-awaited debut after he was bought for $130,500 in the November auction when he was still just 13.

Jaiswal and Suryavanshi, who hit three sixes and two fours in an electrifying knock, put on 85 for the first wicket before the youngster was stumped by Rishabh Pant off the bowling of South Africa international Aiden Markram.

Stand-in captain Riyan Parag came in and made 39 but Rajasthan lost their way as he departed shortly after Jaiswal fell for 74.

Avesh Khan dismissed both in the 18th over to turn the match on its head and Rajasthan finished on 178-5 after the Lucknow fast bowler defended nine off the last over to pull off a stunning victory for his team in Jaipur.

Shimron Hetmyer scored 12 before he fell to Avesh on the third ball of the 20th over and despite David Miller dropping a catch in the deep, Avesh held his nerve with his yorkers and disciplined bowling to return figures of 3-37.

Avesh's heroics took some of the attention away from Suryavanshi, who was handed his chance after Rajasthan skipper Sanju Samson was ruled out due to injury.

He was added as an impact player for the match and then replaced medium-pace bowler Sandeep Sharma in the chase.

The baby-faced Suryavanshi, called "Boss Baby" -- a popular animated film -- by the TV commentators, impressed in batting with Jaiswal, who recorded his third straight half-century, but their efforts ultimately came in a losing cause.

Earlier, Markram's 66 and a 50 by impact player Ayush Badoni helped Lucknow set a target of 181 after they elected to bat first.

Lucknow lost three early wickets including opener Mitchell Marsh, for four runs, Nicholas Pooran (11) and skipper Pant (three).

Markram and Badoni rebuilt the innings in their partnership of 76 before Sri Lanka spinner Wanindu Hasaranga broke through with the wicket of Markram.

Badoni departed after his 34-ball knock, but Abdul Samad hit an unbeaten 30 off 10 balls including four sixes to boost the total, and that crucial late burst proved decisive.