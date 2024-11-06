Active Stocks
Rajasthan vs Hyderabad Live Score: Hyderabad score after 3 overs is 13/0
LIVE UPDATES

Rajasthan vs Hyderabad Live Score: Hyderabad score after 3 overs is 13/0

3 min read . Updated: 06 Nov 2024, 09:44 AM IST
Livemint

Rajasthan vs Hyderabad Live Score: Hyderabad at 13/0 after 3 overs, Abhirath Reddy at 12 runs and Tanmay Agarwal at 1 runs

Rajasthan vs Hyderabad Live Score, Match 69 of Ranji Trophy, 2024/25Premium
Rajasthan vs Hyderabad Live Score, Match 69 of Ranji Trophy, 2024/25

Rajasthan vs Hyderabad Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 69 of Ranji Trophy, 2024/25. Match will start on 06 Nov 2024 at 09:30 AM
Venue : Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Rajasthan squad -
Abhijeet Tomar, Ram Chouhan, Salman Khan, Yash Kothari, Arafat Khan, Deepak Hooda, Kukna Ajay, Mahipal Lomror, Manav Suthar, Rahul Chahar, Zubair Ali, Bharat Sharma, Kunal Singh Rathore, Aniket Choudhary, Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed
Hyderabad squad -
Abhirath Reddy, K Himateja, Rahul Singh, Tanmay Agarwal, Tilak Varma, Nitesh Reddy, Rohit Rayudu, Tanay Thyagarajan, Dheeraj Goud, Rahul Chigullapalli, Aniketh Reddy, Chama Milind, Kartikeya Kak, Rakshan Readdi, Saranu Nishanth

06 Nov 2024, 09:44:45 AM IST

Rajasthan vs Hyderabad Live Score: Hyderabad at 13/0 after 3 overs

Rajasthan vs Hyderabad Live Score:
Hyderabad
Abhirath Reddy 12 (11)
Tanmay Agarwal 1 (7)
Rajasthan
Deepak Chahar 0/13 (2)

06 Nov 2024, 09:44:44 AM IST

Rajasthan vs Hyderabad Live Score: Abhirath Reddy smashed a Four on Deepak Chahar bowling . Hyderabad at 13/0 after 2.6 overs

Rajasthan vs Hyderabad Live Score: Four! Played towards mid wicket.

06 Nov 2024, 09:43:14 AM IST

Rajasthan vs Hyderabad Live Score: Abhirath Reddy smashed a Four on Deepak Chahar bowling . Hyderabad at 9/0 after 2.3 overs

Rajasthan vs Hyderabad Live Score: Four! Played towards mid wicket.

06 Nov 2024, 09:39:44 AM IST

Rajasthan vs Hyderabad Live Score: Hyderabad at 5/0 after 2 overs

Rajasthan vs Hyderabad Live Score:
Hyderabad
Tanmay Agarwal 1 (7)
Abhirath Reddy 4 (5)
Rajasthan
Aniket Choudhary 0/0 (1)

06 Nov 2024, 09:34:44 AM IST

Rajasthan vs Hyderabad Live Score: Hyderabad at 5/0 after 1 overs

Rajasthan vs Hyderabad Live Score:
Hyderabad
Abhirath Reddy 4 (5)
Tanmay Agarwal 1 (1)
Rajasthan
Deepak Chahar 0/5 (1)

06 Nov 2024, 09:32:44 AM IST

Rajasthan vs Hyderabad Live Score: Abhirath Reddy smashed a Four on Deepak Chahar bowling . Hyderabad at 5/0 after 0.2 overs

Rajasthan vs Hyderabad Live Score: Four! Played towards point.

06 Nov 2024, 08:38:08 AM IST

Welcome to the live coverage of Match 69 of Ranji Trophy, 2024/25

Rajasthan vs Hyderabad Match Details
Match 69 of Ranji Trophy, 2024/25 between Rajasthan and Hyderabad to be held at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur at 09:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

