Rajat Patidar on verge of emulating Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni; says India selection not in mind ahead of IPL 2026 final

Rajat Patidar will level the likes of Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni if the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) manage to defend their Indian Premier League (IPL) title on Sunday against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. While Dhoni was the Chennai Super Kings skipper when they defended their 2009 IPL title in 2010, Rohit led Mumbai Indians to two consecutive trophies in 2019 and 2020.

With RCB winning their first-ever title in 2025, Patidar could become the third captain in history to defend the title. Having taken the mantle from Virat Kohli after 2024, RCB have flourished under Patidar, winning 21 matches in 31 games so far across two seasons.

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Ahead of the all important IPL 2026 final, Patidar wants to lead in his own way. "Every captain wants to win trophies. But I never change myself because it's important to be yourself. That's what I've focused on. Even if I'm a captain, it doesn't mean I have to do anything different," Patidar said on Saturday during the pre-match press conference.

I focus on what I can do best: Rajat Patidar The Madhya Pradesh cricketer was loud and clear that he wasn't looking to match anyone as far as his leadership is concerned. "I've never thought about what a captain has done before and whether I want to compete with someone or not. As an individual, my journey has been a rollercoaster ride Wherever I live, I focus on what I can do best.

"I've never thought about moving forward or going back. If I'm here, I'm just focussing on what I can do before the final, and tomorrow is the final, so we'll try to give our best," added the swashbuckling right-hander.

Patidar also credited RCB coaching staff - Andy Flower and Mo Bobat - for giving him the space to work. "The management also plays a big role in this because they never force me. They know what kind of an individual I am.

"Even the senior players know what kind of an individual I am. There's a good backing from the management and the senior players. I've never faced such a problem. And I'm in my zone. So that's helping me,” he said.

I don't visualise: Rajat Patidar on India captaincy Patidar played only three Tests and one ODI for India, and last donned the national jersey two years back in 2024. With India's T20Is captaincy change in the talks, Patidar could be in discussions, considering his success rate in two IPL seasons. Notably, India won the T20 World Cup 2026 under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav.