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Rajat Patidar on verge of emulating Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni; says India selection not in mind ahead of IPL 2026 final

RCB will be looking to defend their IPL title when they take on Gujarat Titans in the final on May 31. Under Patidar, RCB ended their 18-year wait for a IPL title last year.

Koushik Paul
Updated30 May 2026, 08:42 PM IST
RCB captain Rajat Patidar during a practice session ahead of IPL 2026 final against Gujarat Titans, in Ahmedabad.
RCB captain Rajat Patidar during a practice session ahead of IPL 2026 final against Gujarat Titans, in Ahmedabad.(PTI)
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Rajat Patidar will level the likes of Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni if the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) manage to defend their Indian Premier League (IPL) title on Sunday against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. While Dhoni was the Chennai Super Kings skipper when they defended their 2009 IPL title in 2010, Rohit led Mumbai Indians to two consecutive trophies in 2019 and 2020.

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With RCB winning their first-ever title in 2025, Patidar could become the third captain in history to defend the title. Having taken the mantle from Virat Kohli after 2024, RCB have flourished under Patidar, winning 21 matches in 31 games so far across two seasons.

Also Read | Rajat Patidar warns Gujarat Titans ahead of IPL 2026 Qualifier 1

Ahead of the all important IPL 2026 final, Patidar wants to lead in his own way. "Every captain wants to win trophies. But I never change myself because it's important to be yourself. That's what I've focused on. Even if I'm a captain, it doesn't mean I have to do anything different," Patidar said on Saturday during the pre-match press conference.

I focus on what I can do best: Rajat Patidar

The Madhya Pradesh cricketer was loud and clear that he wasn't looking to match anyone as far as his leadership is concerned. "I've never thought about what a captain has done before and whether I want to compete with someone or not. As an individual, my journey has been a rollercoaster ride Wherever I live, I focus on what I can do best.

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"I've never thought about moving forward or going back. If I'm here, I'm just focussing on what I can do before the final, and tomorrow is the final, so we'll try to give our best," added the swashbuckling right-hander.

Patidar also credited RCB coaching staff - Andy Flower and Mo Bobat - for giving him the space to work. "The management also plays a big role in this because they never force me. They know what kind of an individual I am.

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Also Read | Virat Kohli vs Shubman Gill at IPL finals: How RCB & GT batters have fared?

"Even the senior players know what kind of an individual I am. There's a good backing from the management and the senior players. I've never faced such a problem. And I'm in my zone. So that's helping me,” he said.

I don't visualise: Rajat Patidar on India captaincy

Patidar played only three Tests and one ODI for India, and last donned the national jersey two years back in 2024. With India's T20Is captaincy change in the talks, Patidar could be in discussions, considering his success rate in two IPL seasons. Notably, India won the T20 World Cup 2026 under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav.

Having made good strides as a T20 player and captain, does the RCB skipper think of an India return? Perhaps, even as the captain of India in the shortest format? "I'm not looking forward to any selection regarding India. I don't visualise to be the T20 captain of India," he said.

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Also Read | Virat Kohli's record in IPL playoffs? Can RCB talisman turn the tables in 2026?

Catch the live updates from IPL 2026 with the complete IPL 2026 Schedule and the IPL 2026 Points Table. Also, know who are currently leading the charts in IPL 2026 Orange Cap and IPL 2026 Purple Cap.

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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