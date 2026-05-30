Rajat Patidar on verge of emulating Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni; says India selection not in mind ahead of IPL 2026 final

Rajat Patidar will level the likes of Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni if the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) manage to defend their Indian Premier League (IPL) title on Sunday against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. While Dhoni was the Chennai Super Kings skipper when they defended their 2009 IPL title in 2010, Rohit led Mumbai Indians to two consecutive trophies in 2019 and 2020.

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With RCB winning their first-ever title in 2025, Patidar could become the third captain in history to defend the title. Having taken the mantle from Virat Kohli after 2024, RCB have flourished under Patidar, winning 21 matches in 31 games so far across two seasons.

Also Read | Rajat Patidar warns Gujarat Titans ahead of IPL 2026 Qualifier 1

Ahead of the all important IPL 2026 final, Patidar wants to lead in his own way. "Every captain wants to win trophies. But I never change myself because it's important to be yourself. That's what I've focused on. Even if I'm a captain, it doesn't mean I have to do anything different," Patidar said on Saturday during the pre-match press conference.

I focus on what I can do best: Rajat Patidar The Madhya Pradesh cricketer was loud and clear that he wasn't looking to match anyone as far as his leadership is concerned. "I've never thought about what a captain has done before and whether I want to compete with someone or not. As an individual, my journey has been a rollercoaster ride Wherever I live, I focus on what I can do best.

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"I've never thought about moving forward or going back. If I'm here, I'm just focussing on what I can do before the final, and tomorrow is the final, so we'll try to give our best," added the swashbuckling right-hander.

Patidar also credited RCB coaching staff - Andy Flower and Mo Bobat - for giving him the space to work. "The management also plays a big role in this because they never force me. They know what kind of an individual I am.

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"Even the senior players know what kind of an individual I am. There's a good backing from the management and the senior players. I've never faced such a problem. And I'm in my zone. So that's helping me,” he said.

I don't visualise: Rajat Patidar on India captaincy Patidar played only three Tests and one ODI for India, and last donned the national jersey two years back in 2024. With India's T20Is captaincy change in the talks, Patidar could be in discussions, considering his success rate in two IPL seasons. Notably, India won the T20 World Cup 2026 under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav.

Having made good strides as a T20 player and captain, does the RCB skipper think of an India return? Perhaps, even as the captain of India in the shortest format? "I'm not looking forward to any selection regarding India. I don't visualise to be the T20 captain of India," he said.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in