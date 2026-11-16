Rajat Patidar smashes unbeaten 135 off 48 balls with 13 sixes to script SMAT history for Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh captain Rajat Patidar produced a stunning batting display in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 2026 on Monday, scoring an unbeaten 135 off just 48 balls to power his side to 250/6 against Assam in New Chandigarh. His explosive knock, featuring 13 sixes and eight fours, helped Madhya Pradesh post their highest-ever total in the tournament’s history and set up a commanding 131-run win.

Rajat Patidar turns the match around from a difficult position Assam captain Denish Das elected to bowl first at the PCA International Cricket Stadium, Ground A. Madhya Pradesh slipped to 57/3 in 7.4 overs, but Rajat Patidar walked in at No. 5 and immediately changed the momentum. He reached his century in only 41 balls and finished with a strike rate of 281.25. The right-hander faced just five dot balls in his entire innings, underlining the relentless nature of his attack on the Assam bowlers.

Historic milestone and record partnership The innings carried extra significance as Rajat Patidar became the first Madhya Pradesh batter to score a century in the history of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He also set a new state record for the most sixes in a single SMAT innings. He found strong support from Shivang Kumar, who scored 61 off 38 balls. The pair added 153 runs in just 62 deliveries for the fourth wicket, the second-highest partnership for Madhya Pradesh in the competition.

Other useful contributions came from Ankush Singh (23) and Akshat Raghuwanshi (19), but Patidar’s dominance defined the innings. Madhya Pradesh finished at 250/6 in their 20 overs at a run rate of 12.50. Assam were then bowled out for 119 in 17.4 overs, with Kumar Kartikeya and Avesh Khan among the wickets. Patidar was named Player of the Match for his match-winning effort.

Timely boost ahead of IPL 2027 retention deadline The performance arrives at a crucial moment for the 33-year-old. The IPL 2027 retention deadline falls on November 17, and Rajat Patidar remains an important player for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He had recently withdrawn from India’s Rising Stars Asia Cup squad in Doha to manage existing injuries and had informed the BCCI he did not wish to be considered for 50-over cricket at the time. Despite those fitness concerns, he has started the domestic season strongly, scoring an unbeaten 36 against Kerala in Madhya Pradesh’s opening SMAT match and registering back-to-back centuries in the Ranji Trophy.

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