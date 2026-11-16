Rajat Patidar smashes unbeaten 135 off 48 balls with 13 sixes to script SMAT history for Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh captain Rajat Patidar produced a stunning batting display in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 2026 on Monday, scoring an unbeaten 135 off just 48 balls to power his side to 250/6 against Assam in New Chandigarh. His explosive knock, featuring 13 sixes and eight fours, helped Madhya Pradesh post their highest-ever total in the tournament’s history and set up a commanding 131-run win.

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Rajat Patidar turns the match around from a difficult position Assam captain Denish Das elected to bowl first at the PCA International Cricket Stadium, Ground A. Madhya Pradesh slipped to 57/3 in 7.4 overs, but Rajat Patidar walked in at No. 5 and immediately changed the momentum. He reached his century in only 41 balls and finished with a strike rate of 281.25. The right-hander faced just five dot balls in his entire innings, underlining the relentless nature of his attack on the Assam bowlers.

Historic milestone and record partnership The innings carried extra significance as Rajat Patidar became the first Madhya Pradesh batter to score a century in the history of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He also set a new state record for the most sixes in a single SMAT innings. He found strong support from Shivang Kumar, who scored 61 off 38 balls. The pair added 153 runs in just 62 deliveries for the fourth wicket, the second-highest partnership for Madhya Pradesh in the competition.

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Other useful contributions came from Ankush Singh (23) and Akshat Raghuwanshi (19), but Patidar’s dominance defined the innings. Madhya Pradesh finished at 250/6 in their 20 overs at a run rate of 12.50. Assam were then bowled out for 119 in 17.4 overs, with Kumar Kartikeya and Avesh Khan among the wickets. Patidar was named Player of the Match for his match-winning effort.

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Timely boost ahead of IPL 2027 retention deadline The performance arrives at a crucial moment for the 33-year-old. The IPL 2027 retention deadline falls on November 17, and Rajat Patidar remains an important player for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He had recently withdrawn from India’s Rising Stars Asia Cup squad in Doha to manage existing injuries and had informed the BCCI he did not wish to be considered for 50-over cricket at the time. Despite those fitness concerns, he has started the domestic season strongly, scoring an unbeaten 36 against Kerala in Madhya Pradesh’s opening SMAT match and registering back-to-back centuries in the Ranji Trophy.

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Patidar’s 13 sixes and rapid scoring serve as a timely reminder of the T20 firepower that has made him a consistent threat in the middle order for both Madhya Pradesh and RCB. With the domestic season underway and the retention window closing, this record-breaking knock strengthens his case at both the state and franchise levels.

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About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.