Rajat Patidar to miss RCB vs KKR clash? Royal Challengers Bengaluru fret over captain's availability as IPL 2025 resumes

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Rajat Patidar is likely to miss the Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at home due to a hand injury at least when the world's richest T20 league resumes on May 17. Leading a franchise as big as RCB for the first time, Patidar has done exceptionally well as his are very much in contention for a place in the playoffs.

According to a report in the Indian Express, Patidar injured his finger during RCB's clash against Chennai Super Kings at the Chinnaswamy stadium and could take longer than expected to recover. If rumours are to be believed, he could also miss on India A's tour of England.

It has also been understood that had IPL 2025 not halted for a week, Patidar would have surely missed a couple of RCB's games. The report also stated that Patidar has been adviced to wear a splint to protect his finger. His injury will be assessed in coming days.

Who will lead RCB if Patidar isn't available? Although RCB are hopeful of Patidar's availability at the business end of IPL 2025, the right-hander could play as an Impact player as a pure batter. But everything depends on Patidar's recovery. In case Patidar isn't available full time, Jitesh Sharma could lead the side.

For the unversed, before the IPL 2025 was suspended, RCB lost middle-order batter Devdutt Padikkal who was ruled out with a hamstring injury. Mayank Agarwal has been named as replacement.