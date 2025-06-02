Rajeev Shukla likely to replace Roger Binny as acting BCCI president as 1983 World Cup-winner nears age limit: Sources

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) vice-president Rajeev Shukla is likely to become the acting president of the board in July after the current president Roger Binny, touches the age of 70 on July 19 this year, as per sources.

The 65-year-old Shukla will first get the acting president role for three months. With the Annual General Meeting (AGM) in September, the month he would turn 66, Shukla could stand for the post of full-time president in the elections, added the sources.

Binny was elected as the 36th president of BCCI in October 2022, replacing ex-Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly, who completed his three-year tenure. Notably, Binny was the only candidate to have filed a nomination for the top post.

How India fared under Roger Binny? During his presidency, India won two white-ball titles, the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 and the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. He also introduced the Women's Premier League (WPL), a women's franchise cricket league on the lines of highly-successful IPL.

It was during his presidency that several steps related to proper strengthening and prioritising domestic cricket with help of better incentives, pay and having seniors participate in domestic tournaments took place.

Binny, a bowling all-rounder, has represented India in 27 Test matches and 72 ODIs. He took 47 wickets in Tests and scored 830 runs with five half-centuries. In 72 ODIs, he took 77 wickets and scored 629 runs with a half-century. The right-arm pacer bagged 47 wickets in tests while also picking 77 in ODIs.