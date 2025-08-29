Rajeev Shukla takes over as BCCI president on interim basis as Roger Binny steps down - Report

In a massive development, Rajeev Shukla has taken up as the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), on an interim basis after Roger Binny stepped down from his post, according to a NDTV report. Binny was appointed BCCI president in October 2022, replacing former India captain Sourav Ganguly.
This is a developing story.
