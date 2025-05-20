Rajeev Shukla turns peacemaker as Abhishek Sharma - Digvesh Rathi spat escalates after LSG vs SRH match

Lucknow Super Giants missed out on their chance to qualify for the playoff berth on Monday as they lost the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets at the Ekana stadium. As it turns out this wasn't the most talked event of the night as a clash between LSG spinner Digvesh Rathi and SRH opener Abhishek Sharma took center stage with tempers staying high even after the match and eventually taking BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla to calm down the nerves.

Abhishek Sharma - Digvesh Rathi standoff during LSG vs SRH match: There was a heated exchange between Rathi and Sharma after the spinner dismissed the SRH batter during the eighth over of the match. Sharma had already caused significant damage by then with his 59-run knock (off 20 balls), but Rathi's signature notebook celebration as he walked back to the pavilion caused Sharma to lose his cool. The two players exchanged a few words and their argument looked heated before the umpires eventually stepped in.

However, the matter didn't end there, as Abhishek Sharma could be seen having a lengthy discussion with LSG assistant coach Vijay Dahiya during the post-match handshakes. Shortly afterwards, Abhishek and Digvesh could be seen exchanging a few more words before Dahiya asked Abhishek to move on.

Later on, BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla calmed the environment between the two players, and the visuals of that exchange started going viral on social media. After the match, Sharma admitted that things are now ‘good’ with Rathi.

Rajeev Shukla turns peacemaker

Speaking on his altercation with Rathi after the match, Abhishek Sharma said, “I spoke to him after the game, and it is all good now”