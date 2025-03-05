Rajeev Shukla’s Pakistan visit amid BCCI’s standoff with PCB during Champions Trophy semis grabs eyeballs: Watch video

Amid BCCI's standoff with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Rajeev Shukla visit to the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 second semifinal between South Africa and New Zealand at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday has grabbed eyeballs.

Ever since Pakistan was announced as the host of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, the Indian board had been stern in its stance of not travelling to their neighbouring country due to security reasons.

As a result, India are playing all their Champions Trophy 2025 matches in Dubai. The Men in Blue, who defeated Australia in the semifinal, will play the final on March 9 against either South Africa or New Zealand.

Advertisement

Given the diplomatic relations between the two countries, BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla's presence in Lahore has garnered considerable attention. In the video shared by PCB, the 65-year-old was sipping on a cup of tea while sitting beside PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi.

Advertisement

There were representatives of four other cricket boards too, namely Bangladesh, New Zealand, South Africa, and Zimbabwe. "PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi attends the ICC #ChampionsTrophy semifinal at Gaddafi Stadium alongside BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla.

"Officials from Bangladesh, New Zealand, South Africa, and Zimbabwe cricket boards are also watching the #NZvSA match," the PCB wrote in a post on X. Besides Rajeev Shukla, Roger Twose (New Zealand Cricket), Farooq Ahmed (Bangladesh Cricket Board), and Cricket South Africa's Pholetsi Isaac Moseki and Dr. Mohammed Moosajee were also present.

It is very categorical and clear: Rajeev Shukla Rajeev Shukla said it is “very categorical and clear” that resumption of bilateral cricket between India and Pakistan is subjected to Indian government’s clearance.

“As far as you are asking about (cricket) between the two countries, it is very categorical and clear that it is the (Indian) government’s decision. Whatever the government of India says, we will go as per them," Rajeev Shukla told the Pakistan media.

Advertisement