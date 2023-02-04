India and Pakistan's legendary cricket rivalry spilled over to the Twitterverse recently after an anchor took it upon himself to disparage cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir. During a recent interview posted to YouTube, anchor Nadir Ali lambasted the former Team India player, dubbing him "4 feet - Rajpal Yadav ka bhai".

The interaction - with veteran Pakistan cricketer Sohail Khan - has since gone viral, with outraged Indian fans taking to social media platforms to question the latter's credentials. The duo had been discussing former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar's four-wicket haul for Kolkata Knight Riders during IPL 2008 on the Nadir Ali Podcast when the anchor dragged Gambhir into the conversation.

Calling him "Karele ka first cousin" the anchor spoke about his ‘bitter’ statement against Pakistan. He added, that Gambhir had said India should never play any series against the other country.

"He speaks against Pakistan? Woh bhi log sunte hai (people listen to that as well)?" Khan asked in response.

Dismissing the possibility of anyone listening to ‘ordinary people’ like Gautam Gambhir, the Pakistani cricketer claimed that he did not know who that was.

“They think they are Tees Maar Khan," some reports quoted him as saying.

The remarks have outraged Indian cricket fans, with many taking it upon themselves to criticise Khan and the podcaster. While it remains somewhat unclear, Ali was probably misquoting a statement made by Gambhir in 2018.

At the time, the former cricketer had told Times of India that players should be banned from every form of cricket if they were going to be restricted in the first place.

“You can’t have conditional bans in sports. You can’t say we won’t play bilateral series but we can’t do anything about ICC events and Asia Cup. If you want to play Pakistan in Asia Cup, why don’t you play bilateral series as well? If you don’t want to play Pakistan in bilateral series, then don’t play them in Asia Cup and in ICC events either. That is a decision that the BCCI and the Government needs to take," he had said.