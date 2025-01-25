Jammu and Kashmir did the unthinkable as they defeated defending champions Mumbai in their sixth round clash in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024-25 at the BKC Ground on Saturday. Chasing 205 to win in the fourth innings, Jammu and Kashmir romped home in 49 overs with five wickets in hand.

Notably, Mumbai had the likes of India captain Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube and Shardul Thakur in their star-studded line-up. It was also Rohit Sharma's first Ranji Trophy match after 2015.

With this win, Jammu and Kashmir raced to the top of Group A with 29 points from six matches. Mumbai are third with 22 points from same number of games. Mumbai were caught off guard when they were bowled out for paltry 120 in the first innings, before Jammu and Kashmir post 206, thus taking a 86-run first innings lead.

Mumbai's top order once again crumbled in the second innings before Shardul Thakur's brilliant 119 and Tanush Kotian's 62 lifted the hosts from 101/7 at one stage to a respectable 290.

With 205 runs to win in the fourth innings, Shubham Khajuria (45), Vivrant Sharma (38) and Abid Mushtaq's unbeaten 32 helped Jammu and Kashmir to script their most memorable win in their history.