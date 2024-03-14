Ranji Trophy final 2024: MCA doubles prize money, here's how much Mumbai will get
Ranji Trophy final 2024: The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) was elated with the win and announced to double the prize money for the winning team
Ranji Trophy final 2024: Tanush Kotian and Tushar Deshpande played a historical innings to seal Mumbai's fate in the finals of Ranji Trophy 2024 and brought the title home for the record 42nd time. Mumbai defeated Vidarbha by 169 runs at the Wankhede Stadium to clinch the prestigious trophy after eight years. The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) was elated with the win and announced to double the prize money for the winning team.