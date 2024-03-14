Ranji Trophy final 2024: Tanush Kotian and Tushar Deshpande played a historical innings to seal Mumbai's fate in the finals of Ranji Trophy 2024 and brought the title home for the record 42nd time. Mumbai defeated Vidarbha by 169 runs at the Wankhede Stadium to clinch the prestigious trophy after eight years. The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) was elated with the win and announced to double the prize money for the winning team. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"MCA President Amol Kale and Apex Council have decided to double the Ranji Trophy prize money. The MCA will pay an additional sum of ₹5 crore to the winning Mumbai Ranji Trophy team. It has been a great year for the MCA as the association has won 7 titles and we have made it to knockout stage in all age groups in BCCI tournaments," the statement read.

How much prize money Ranji Trophy Champions 2024 will get? Last year, the Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) raised the prize money for the Ranji Trophy Champions to ₹5 crore. As the MCA announced an additional amount of ₹5 crore, the winning Mumbai team is set to get a whopping ₹10 crore as prize money. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India's veteran batter Ajinkya Rahane is the 26th Mumbai captain to win the Ranji Trophy as he was blessed with a team that included players like Shreyas Iyer and Shardul Thakur.

"It is very special. We had won in my debut season, but then a couple of years went by just like that. When we won in 2015-16, we did not have any Test players on our side. That was an achievement in itself. The Ranji Trophy is a very long season. I joined the team in the last league match. But all the boys in the team, including the support staff, everyone has been working very hard since June. As we are winning the trophy in March, this feeling is very special," Shardul Thakur said, according to ESPNCricinfo.

"We play cricket for challenging situations. Everyone can perform in easy situations but what matters is who performs for the team in challenging situations. So I always think like that - not to just pull the team out of the tough situation but also to put a good total on the board, so that there is a psychological effect as well on the opponents. The same happened in the semi-final and final. We were seven down for 110 [106], and I scored a big hundred. Here, too, we were in a similar situation in the first innings. I could score 75 from there and increase the team's total. I feel the 200-plus total helped us win today," he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

