Ranji Trophy 2026-27: Avesh Khan makes statement with two wickets in an over before Saransh Jain steals show vs Bihar

Out of the Indian team for close to two years, Madhya Pradesh pacer Avesh Khan is making a statement in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2026-27. Having made his India debut in 2022, Avesh played eight ODIs and 25 T20Is till November, 2024, before his career went for a toss with injuries. A knee surgery and a just six wickets in seven matches for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) further added to his misery.

Advertisement

However, things seem to be changing a bit after he played a key role for Chambal Ghariyals, leading his team to a Madhya Pradesh Premier League (MPL) 2026 title with 13 wickets during the campaign. His form in the MPL 2026 also set the lost rhythm for Avesh, who has been among the wickets in the ongoing Ranji Trophy for his state side.

He started with six wickets against Jammu and Kashmir as Madhya Pradesh pocketed three points by the virtue of a first-inning lead. In their second game against Bihar, Avesh set the tone with two wickets in the very first over of the match on Monday, in a Elite Group A match at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. Madhya Pradesh are leading by 162 runs on Day 1.

Advertisement

Avesh Khan's fiery start in first over Sent to field first, Avesh, who was bowling the first over of the match, struck with his fourth delivery, clean bowled Bihar opener Naman Gaurav for three-ball duck. The six-foot-two-inch fast bowler stuck once again two balls later when Sraman Nigrodh was caught by Saksham Purohit, for a duck too. That set up the platform for Madhya Pradesh.

While, he could bowl only three overs after that, Avesh's eight wickets in the ongoing Ranji Trophy certainly puts him in a good space on his comeback trail in India colours once again. For Avesh, the journey hasn't been a smooth rise since 2024, and won't be in near future. He can just work hard to again come into the selectors' radar.

Advertisement

Saransh Jain spins the web around Bihar But before Avesh could make more inroads, 33-year-old Saransh Jain stole the show. The off-spinner, who recently made his India debut against Sri Lanka in Tests, dominated the rest of the Bihar innings with seven wickets for 40 runs in his seven overs. Kumar Kartikeya took one wicket for MP.

Baring Mangal Mahrour, who top-scored with 42 and Suraj Kashyap's 15, none of the Bihar batters could reach double digits as Jain picked up wickets at regular intervals. Bihar were all out for 99 in 30.3 overs. Had it not been Mahrour's fighting knock, Bihar would have fallen to a new low.

In reply, Madhya Pradesh were 261/3 in 57 overs at Day 1 stumps, with opening batter Purohit unbeaten on 113. Another opener Yash Dubey scored 84 as Madhya Pradesh put on 146 runs for the first wicket.

Advertisement

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in