Ranji Trophy 2026-27: Why teams are awarded 7 points instead of normal 6 after victory? Scoring system explained

Hyderabad, Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh became the first teams to register victories in the first round of Ranji Trophy 2026-27. While Hyderabad triumphed over Tripura, Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh defeated Chandigarh and Bihar respectively. The victories placed Mumbai, Hyderabad and Uttar Pradesh on top of Group D, B and A respectively with seven points each.
But why all the teams git seven points for their wins instead of six? Well, the extra point for Hyderabad, Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh is due to the ranking point system in the Ranji Trophy, which is determined based on the margin of the victory and other factors.
In the Ranji Trophy, an outright win earns a team six points. An additional extra bonus point is given if the said team registers an inning victory. Since Hyderabad win by an innings and 40 runs, they got seven points (6+1). A team is declared winner with three points, if it secures a first innings lead and the match ends in draw.
For the team, who plays out a draw but concedes a first-inning lead, gets one point. In case there is a tie in the first innings and no outright result, both the teams earn one point each. But for a tie in both the innings without an outright win, both teams get three points each.
There is no point for outright loss.
|Point
|Reason
|6 points
|Outright win
|7 (6 + 1 bonus) point
|Innings win or Win by 10 wickets
|3 points
|First innings lead without outright result
|1 point
|First innings loss without outright result
|1 point
|First innings tie without outright result
|3 points each
|Both innings tie without outright result
|0 point
|Outright loss
Mumbai crushed Chandigarh by an innings and 155 runs inside three days of their Elite Group D contest. After dismissing Chandigarh for a mere 78 on the second day of their season-opener, Mumbai bowlers dominated the visiting side here at the Wankhede Stadium.
Mumbai had taken a huge lead of 351 runs in the first innings and imposed a follow on the travelling side. Having taken one wicket on the second evening, Mumbai shot Chandigarh out for another low score of 196 in 52.1 overs with Shams Mulani taking 3/69 and Tanush Kotian claiming 3/30.
Hyderabad started their campaign with a thumping win. Pacers Tanay Thyagarajan and Mohammad Siraj shared eight wickets between them as Hyderabad bundled out Tripura, overnight 99/7, for 120 in their second innings. Earlier, Tripura managed 134 in reply to Hyderabad's 294.
Thyagarajan was the destroyer-in-chief with a six-wicket haul (6/52) while India pacer Siraj ended up with two for 19 from nine overs.